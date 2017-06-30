Effective today, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
(FDIC), the Federal Reserve Board, and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (collectively, the agencies) are
requesting comment on additional burden-reducing revisions and
certain other reporting changes to all three versions of the Call
Report. These revisions are proposed to take effect March 31, 2018.
The proposal results from ongoing efforts by the Federal Financial
Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to ease reporting
requirements and lessen reporting burden that is focused on, but
not limited to, small institutions. The proposed reporting changes
have been approved by the FFIEC and would affect the recently
implemented FFIEC 051 Call Report for eligible small institutions
as well as the FFIEC 041 and FFIEC 031 Call Reports. The FFIEC and
the agencies will review and consider the comments as they finalize
the revisions to the Call Report.
A key element of the community bank Call Report burden-reduction
initiative is a statutorily mandated review of all existing Call
Report data items based on responses to a series of nine surveys of
internal users of Call Report data within the FFIEC member
entities. Each survey covers a group of Call Report schedules.
Reporting changes resulting from the agencies' evaluation of
the responses to the first portion of the user surveys were
included in the Call Report proposal published in August 2016 and
finalized in December 2016 (see FIL-82-2016, dated December 30, 2016). The
burden-reducing changes included in the agencies' current
proposal result from the evaluation of responses to another portion
of the user surveys, the re-evaluation of responses to certain
previously reviewed surveys, and the agencies' consideration of
industry comments and feedback, including comments received on the
August 2016 Call Report proposal. These changes include the removal
or consolidation of existing data items, reductions in the
reporting frequency for other data items, and increases in certain
reporting thresholds. A summary of the FFIEC member entities'
uses of the data items retained in the Call Report schedules
covered in the portion of the user surveys evaluated in the
development of this proposal is included in an appendix to the
attached Federal Register notice.
The agencies' statutory review of the Call Report data items
is ongoing, and the agencies are analyzing the responses to the
final portion of the user surveys. Further burden-reducing Call
Report changes based on the review of these surveys will be
proposed in a future Federal Register notice.
The agencies' proposal also includes two other revisions to
the Call Report. The first proposal would revise the instructions
by aligning the method for determining the past-due status of
certain loans and other assets for Call Report purposes with an
accepted industry standard. The second proposal would revise
portions of several Call Report schedules in response to changes in
the accounting for investments in equity securities under the
Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards
Update No. 2016-01, "Recognition and Measurement of Financial
Assets and Financial Liabilities."
Redlined copies of the FFIEC 051, FFIEC 041, and FFIEC 031
report forms showing the proposed burden-reducing changes and
equity securities revisions are available on the FFIEC's
website (https://www.ffiec.gov/ffiec_report_forms.htm)
on the web page for each report form. Lists detailing the schedules
and data items affected by the proposal are included as appendices
to the attached Federal Register notice. These lists also have been
posted on the FFIEC's website.
