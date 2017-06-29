Without Controlling Interest, Co-Defendants Are Not Real Parties-In-Interest In IPR

Addressing issues of estoppel and the standard to be considered
a real party-in-interest, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB)
granted institution of a petition for inter partes review
(IPR), rejecting the patent owner's argument that the petition
should be denied for failure to name the litigation co-defendants
as real parties-in-interest. Panties Plus, Inc. v. Bragel
International, Inc., Case No. IPR2017-00044 (PTAB, Apr. 12,
2017) (Weatherly, APJ).
Bragel sued Panties Plus (PPI) as well as PPI's customers
Charlotte Russe and Styles for Less for infringement of a breast
form system. In response, PPI filed an IPR petition challenging the
claims of the patent as being unpatentable under § 103. Bragel
argued that PPI's petition should be denied for failure to
identify all of the real parties-in-interest—specifically,
PPI's co-defendants in the litigation. According to Bragel,
because all of the co-defendants were represented by the same
counsel, used the same expert and cooperated in the underlying
litigations, PPI's failure to name its customers as real
parties-in-interest would permit the customers to evade the
estoppel provisions of 35 USC § 315(e)(2). Bragel further
contended that PPI's failure to name its customers allowed it
to unfairly extend the window during which the petition may be
filed without running afoul of the time bar under 35 USC §
315(b).
The PTAB disagreed, concluding that Bragel failed to show that
PPI's customers controlled its participation in the IPR
proceeding. The PTAB explained that "[m]ere status as a
co-defendant is insufficient to establish that the customer
defendants had the required control over the filing of the Petition
in this proceeding." The PTAB rejected Bragel's estoppel
argument, explaining that estoppel is not relevant when determining
real party-in-interest status but is merely a pre-condition for
justifying the application of estoppel. Rather, "control of a
named party by an unnamed entity is the primary basis for
determining whether the unnamed entity is a real party in
interest." Finding that PPI's cooperation with and status
as co-defendant with its customers in the underlying litigation did
not demonstrate that such customers had control or influence over
PPI's conduct of the proceeding, the PTAB granted institution.
As for Bragel's "extension" argument, the PTAB found
it irrelevant, because Bragel presented no argument that the
petition was barred, or would have been barred, as a result of the
addition of PPI's customers.
