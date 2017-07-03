The DESI VII Workshop titled "Using Advanced Data Analysis
in eDiscovery & Related Disciplines to Identify and Protect
Sensitive Information in Large Collections" was held on the
Strand Campus of King's College in London on June 12, 2017.
DESI VII was particularly focused on privacy, and presented
numerous papers that examined emerging protocols and novel
techniques for identifying and protecting sensitive information in
large collections of data, with specific references to the
following four areas:
E-Discovery.
EU Privacy Policies and the "right to be
forgotten."
Audits and Investigations.
Public Access Requests.
As part of the proceedings, a presentation and supporting
article titled "When is
a Chair not a Chair? Big Data Algorithms, Disparate Impact, and
Considerations of Modular Programming" focused on the
rapid growth in predictive algorithms based on "real world
experience" data. This article and its associated presentation
also examined a number of challenges associated with algorithms
that worked as intended, but as they worked, also
demonstrated the law of unintended (and unwanted) consequences.
These unintended consequences had very serious legal, regulatory
and court of public opinion repercussions that the workshop then
discussed in detail.
The article first addressed the unfettered use of high-quality,
real-world data for algorithm construction – especially when
these types of algorithms are developed without significant human
direction or oversight. When real-world data sets are used in
cognitive computing-developed solutions, the results are often very
good, especially when tied to the issues the developers were
considering. But satisfactory commercial solutions based on
"automated, algorithm-driven decision-making" can also
lead to "digital redlining," or a continuation of
practices that manifested in ways that negatively impacted
minorities and other protected classes. This concern was discussed
in the context of certain types of mortgages that were defined by
racial guidelines; the workshop also considered prospective
minority homeowners who were guided away from certain
neighborhoods, and analyzed instances where past decision-making
directed the automated algorithm development.
That automated algorithm development also often ignored
differential privacy or the so-called mosaic effects that knit
together pictures of otherwise anonymous individuals, interweaving
separate data sources into a comprehensive whole, unintentionally
(or otherwise) unmasking people through that automated process. The
possibilities associated with digital redlining and the mosaic
effect both, in turn, presented a challenge to new privacy regimes,
including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), where
algorithms incorporating this data would encounter fatal challenges
when asked to execute an individual's "right to be
forgotten."
In response, the article and the DESI VII discussion questioned
those current practices of algorithm development that seemed to
"carve a chair out of a single piece of wood," creating a
rigid product without the ability to tweak or modify the final
output. In contrast, the article and the presentation promoted the
use of modular programming to separate the steps of an
algorithm's development in order to better understand improper
or unwanted outcomes.
