The CFTC Market Risk Advisory Committee ("MRAC")
met on June 20, 2017. At the meeting, regulators and industry
professionals addressed the following topics and events
(see
previous coverage
a CFTC Division of Clearing and Risk
presentation on risk surveillance of central counterparties
("CCPs");
how research and analysis contribute
to the CCP regulatory framework; and
the potential impact of Brexit on
financial markets.
CFTC Acting Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo
noted that as designated clearing organizations
("DCOs") expand in size and scope, the CFTC must continue
to account for the increasing complexity of regulating these
entities efficiently. He asserted the CFTC's support for DCO
expansion to international markets, and explained that expansion
imposes the additional responsibility of collaborating with
international regulators on risk management and compliance.
"[The agreement is] an important signal to the markets and
the international regulatory community of the ability of the United
States and Europe to work together successfully on critical
cross-border issues. . . . [W]hatever the outcome of the Brexit
negotiations and the EU's internal discussions about how to
supervise CCPs, we do not contemplate any change to the CFTC-EC
Equivalence Agreement."
Perhaps the most salient points of yesterday's discussion of
central clearing were made by Robert Steigerwald of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Chicago, who emphasized the tradeoffs involved in
attempting to deal with the risk of clearinghouse failure in the
financial markets. For example, addressing the preference of
regulators for central clearing over OTC methods of settlement, Mr.
Steigerwald noted that the simplicity and transparency associated
with the former is not always a virtue:
"You will all have seen the
illustration showing opaque bilateral markets compared with the
beautiful simplicity of centrally cleared markets. That
illustration is true, but inadequate. There is hidden complexity in
clearing arrangements, there's also hidden vulnerability as we
saw in bilateral uncleared markets."
Mr. Steigerwald noted that while adopting mandatory clearing
"represents a consistent and rational decision by
policymakers," it may not be a panacea. For while clearing may
mitigate credit risk, such risk "doesn't disappear,"
but instead "gets transformed" into liquidity risk. And
while that may be "a sensible and reasonable tradeoff,"
it is not without consequences in a world where liquidity is needed
immediately to "allow clearing operations to continue to
operate in a safe and sound fashion," since such a policy:
"[c]hanges the system in ways
that are quite unpredictable, it makes the system more
interconnected, it creates what we call time critical liquidity
needs, the ability to satisfy obligations with a high degree of
time sensitivity. And here, there are other implications. We now
recognize in this new environment the importance of liquidity
alongside our proper concerns for solvency. The two are distinct,
and need to be addressed distinctly."
Mr. Steigerwald also cautioned,
as he has done in writing before, against relying upon
regulatory tools used in other contexts (e.g., banking) to
deal with risks presented by financial derivatives.
