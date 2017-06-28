Last week, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders
Services ("ISS") published its semi-annual report of the top 100 U.S. securities class
action settlements and top 50 SEC settlements of all time, as of
December 31, 2016. The report adds thirteen new class action
settlements from last year – making 2016 the most represented
year in the report's settlement rankings – along with two
new top SEC settlements.
The ISS report ranks, among other things, the top 100
shareholder class action settlements ever reached in the U.S. for
actions filed on or after January 1, 1996, when the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act was implemented. ISS's June
2017 report reflects that there were 137 court-approved securities
class action settlements in the US in 2016, remaining steady with
2015. Notably, however, 13 of the 137 class action settlements were
among the top 100 shareholder class action settlements, resulting
in a total approved settlement fund of over $5.6 billion, the
largest in a single year. The largest of these 13 settlements was
in Lawrence E. Jaffe Pension Plan v. Household
International, Inc., et al., Case No.
02-CV-05893 (N.D. Ill.), which was based on claims of fraudulent
misrepresentations concerning allegedly illegal sales techniques,
predatory lending practices, and accounting manipulations. In
December 2016, the Northern District of Illinois approved a final settlement fund of $1.58
billion, resulting in the seventh largest securities class action
settlement in U.S. history.
The report also identifies the top 50 settlements obtained by
the Securities and Exchange Commission, based on the sum of
disgorgements and civil penalties. The list only includes
settlements for which the distribution plan has received final
approval from the Commission. Last year brought two of the top 50
SEC settlements, including one in an action against CR Intrinsic
Investors, LLC arising out of claims of alleged insider trading.
The action resulted in a February 2016 approved settlement of over $601 million, the
third largest SEC approved settlement of all time. The list also
includes a $65 million settlement against Stanford International
Bank Ltd., which came in as the 37th highest SEC
settlement.
Last year's record setting class action and SEC settlements
further exemplify the furious pace of securities litigation and
enforcement actions in 2016, a trend that has continued well into
2017. It is still a matter of time to see how the pace of
securities litigation will continue this year and into 2018,
particularly in light of
proposed changes to key aspects of Dodd-Frank Act and the
confirmation of a new SEC Chair.
