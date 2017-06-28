In a unanimous opinion, the United States Supreme Court again
reversed the Federal Circuit in Sandoz Inc. v. Amgen Inc.,
interpreting the meaning of key provisions of the Biologics Price
Competition and Innovation Act of 2009. This decision permits
competitors of an original, patented biologic drug to begin
marketing a "biosimilar" (a biological product
demonstrated to be highly similar to an FDA-approved product)
earlier and deprives the owner of the patented FDA-approved product
of a means to force disclosure of the method used to manufacture
the biosimilar. This decision, while perhaps anticipated by many in
the industry, weakens the hand of companies making patented,
FDA-approved products.
In addition to expediting FDA approval of biosimilar products,
the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCIA)
provides a means to resolve patent disputes between the
manufacturers of already licensed biologic products (sponsors) and
the manufacturers of biosimilar products (applicants) earlier in
the drug process. This case involved the drug filgrastim, a
biologic used to stimulate the production of white blood cells.
Amgen claims to hold patents on the manufacture and use of
filgrastim, which it sells under the name Neupogen. Sandoz, the
applicant, filed an application with the FDA seeking approval of a
filgrastim biosimilar, Zarxio. This was the first time that the
Supreme Court interpreted key provisions of the BPCIA. At issue in
the case were two provisions of the BPCIA aimed at facilitating
early resolution of patent disputes between the sponsor and
applicant.
A Biosimilar Applicant May Provide Patent Owners with
Earlier Notice. One issue presented to the Court was the
timing of the notice required by the BPCIA to the sponsor. Under
the BPCIA, the applicant "shall provide" notice of
commercial marketing to the sponsor 180 days before the date of the
first commercial marketing of the licensed biosimilar product.
While the Federal Circuit held that the Applicant could not give
notice until FDA approval, the Supreme Court concluded that only
commercial marketing (and not notice to the patent owner) must wait
for FDA authorization. This decision grants biosimilar
manufacturers more flexibility regarding when they can begin
marketing their product. Rather than waiting until six months after
FDA approval, a drug maker can now provide notice months in advance
of approval—allowing them to market and sell the product
immediately after obtaining FDA approval.
A Patent Owner Cannot Compel Biosimilar Manufacturing
Disclosures Under the BPCIA. The second issue was whether
a court could compel disclosure of how the biosimilar is
manufactured by injunction. The BPCIA states the applicant
"shall provide" to the sponsor a copy of the application
and information about how the biosimilar is manufactured. While
Amgen asserted the disclosure requirement is enforceable by
injunction, the Court disagreed. Instead, the Court held that when
the applicant fails to turn over its application and manufacturing
information, the sponsor may then immediately bring a
declaratory-judgment action for patent infringement and proceed
accordingly outside of the structure offered by the
BPCIA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
