OIG Reports More Than $731 Million In Inappropriate Medicare Meaningful Use Payments

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) Incentive Program run by
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) garnered attention
again last week following the release of a report by the Office of Inspector General of
the US Department of Health and Human Services (OIG) describing
inappropriate payments to physicians under the program. The report
follows on the heels of a high-profile settlement under the False
Claims Act between the US Department of Justice and an EHR vendor
related to certified electronic health record technology (CEHRT)
used in the EHR Incentive Program (which we've
previously discussed in-depth).
The OIG reviewed payments to 100 eligible professionals (EPs)
who received EHR incentive payments between May 2011 and June 2014
and identified 14 inappropriate payments. OIG extrapolated the
results of the review to the 250,470 total EPs who received
incentive payments during that time period and estimated that CMS
made approximately $729 million in inappropriate EHR incentive
payments out of a total of just over $6 billion in such payments
during the review period.
All but two of the inappropriate payments in the sample were
made despite the fact that the EPs did not maintain or could not
provide adequate support for their attestations of meaningful use
of CEHRT. This included the inability to provide (1) a security
risk assessment, (2) support that they had generated at least one
report listing patients with a specific condition and (3) required
documentation in the form of patient encounter data for the
measures to which they self-attested. In addition, one EP based his
attestation on 90 days of encounter data rather than a full
calendar year and one EP conducted less than 20 percent of his
patient encounters at a location that used CEHRT, failing to meet
the required 50 percent threshold.
The OIG also identified over $2 million in EHR incentive
payments made to EPs for the wrong payment year when the EP
switched between Medicare and Medicaid incentive programs.
Other than recovery of the $291,222 of inappropriate payments
made to EPs in the sample and $2.3 million of inappropriate
payments made to EPs who switched between the Medicare and Medicaid
programs, it is unclear how the report will impact CMS's
program review efforts. In response to OIG's recommendations
that CMS (1) review incentive payments to determine which EPs did
not meet the program's requirements and to attempt to recover
the entire $729 million of estimated inappropriate payments and (2)
review a sample of the EPs' documentation supporting their
self-attestations of meaningful use, CMS Acting Administrator
Patrick Conway said that CMS would continue to conduct its current
program of targeted risk-based audits of incentive payments through
the remainder of 2017. OIG expressed doubt that these targeted
risk-based audits capture errors identified in the report and
reiterated its recommendations for additional reviews.
The EHR Incentive Program was developed to encourage EPs and
certain hospitals to adopt, implement, upgrade and demonstrate
meaningful use of CEHRT. The EHR Incentive Program for EPs will
sunset at the end of 2018, but physicians and other clinicians will
account for use of CEHRT under the new Quality Payment Program.
