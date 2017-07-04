When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in
November, he vowed to "dismantle" the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank").
In its place, Trump promised to replace the law "with new
policies to encourage economic growth and job creation." Now a
bill known as the Financial CHOICE Act may initiate the process
to do just that. But at least with respect to Dodd-Frank's
whistleblower provisions, the Financial CHOICE Act would leave
largely intact the current bounty programs that have already
awarded tipsters over $150 million in the U.S. and abroad.
The Financial CHOICE Act, passed by the House on June 8, does
contain one notable change to Dodd-Frank's whistleblower
provisions: Section 828 of the Act would prevent the SEC from
granting monetary awards to "any whistleblower who is
responsible for, or complicit in, the violation of securities laws
for which the whistleblower provided information to the
Commission." A person would be "responsible for or
complicit in" the violation if, with the intent to promote or
assist the violation, the person:
procures, induces or causes another
person to commit the offense;
aids or abets another person in
committing the offense; or
having a duty to prevent the
violation, fails to make an effort the person is required to
make.
This language appears broader than the existing Dodd-Frank
language, which precludes the SEC from awarding a bounty when a
whistleblower is "convicted of a criminal violation related to
the judicial or administrative action for which the whistleblower
otherwise could receive an award under this section." Under
the new bill, it appears that a conviction would not be required
and instead the SEC would make its own determination of
whistleblower culpability for award eligibility purposes.
Other than this change, the bill does not appear to seek to
repeal or otherwise modify the Act's whistleblower bounty
provisions. Nor would it amend Dodd-Frank's SEC
anti-retaliation protections, which currently provide for a direct
right of action in federal court, reinstatement and double back pay
remedies for a successful plaintiff, and an extended statute of
limitations to file a retaliation claim.
If the bill becomes law, some believe that the number of SOX
whistleblower claims may increase. Since Dodd-Frank went into
effect, the number of SOX whistleblower retaliation claims has
fallen according to statistics from the Department of Labor. One
reason for this is likely that, in addition to the whistleblower
provisions of Dodd-Frank, many other laws now have their own
specialized whistleblower provisions, thereby reducing the need for
individuals to seek protection under SOX. In light of these new
laws, we do not think the passage of the Financial CHOICE Act as
proposed would have a material impact on the number of SOX
filings.
The bill, H.R. 10, has passed the House by a vote of 233-186 and
will now go to the Senate for consideration. This blog will
continue to closely monitor these developments.
