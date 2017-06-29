Clients in the health and/or health-related fields may be
interested in the new top level domain (TLD), .health. Hospitals,
other health care providers, health technology companies, health
products companies and health insurance companies are some examples
that come to mind. For example, if you represent a hospital such as
Federal Hospital, your client may wish to register a domain name in
the .health TLD -- e.g., federalhospital.health.
.health is owned by dotHealth LLC. The dotHealth team is
comprised of leaders and entrepreneurs from the health, domain, and
tech startup industries. The .health TLD is being launched in the
following phased registration process:
Sunrise/Trademark Access - May 8th - July 7th,
2017
During the Sunrise phase, trademark holders who have recorded
their marks with ICANN's Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) will
have the opportunity to claim their .health domain before anyone
else by securing their mark in the .health TLD. To take advantage
of the Sunrise period, the trademark owner must first record its
registered mark with the TMCH. Certain documentation and
information is required to apply to record a mark with the TMCH,
after which the application will be reviewed, verified and
eventually accepted. This process typically takes only a few days
but, that said, clients should act quickly if they wish to take
advantage of the Sunrise period.
Industry Access - July 20th - Nov 30th,
2017
During the Industry Access period, qualified health industry
brands, organizations and individuals will be able to register in
the .health TLD before the general public. Registrants will be
qualified as being a part of the health industry via a token
process.
General Availability - Starting Dec 5th,
2017
General availability indicates registrations are open to the
public, yet backed by .health's terms and policies that
safeguard the credibility of the domainspace.
Smith, Gambrell & Russell is a registered Trademark Agent
with the TMCH and thus able to register our clients' marks
directly. If you wish further information or assistance in
connection with the .health registration process, please feel free
to contact the lawyer here at SGR with whom you are working. Of
course, all members of the SGR IP Group will be happy to assist
you.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
