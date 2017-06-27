In a unanimous decision handed down on June 19th,
the U.S. Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional a
long-standing prohibition against federal registration of
"disparaging" trademarks, finding that the this provision
of the Lanham Act violates the Free Speech Clause of the First
Amendment.
We have been tracking this case since 2013,
when the TTAB refused registration of the mark THE SLANTS for
an Oregon rock band. The Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) denied
the application under Section 2(a) of the Lanham Act which
prohibited the registration of marks that may "disparage . . .
or bring . . . into contemp[t] or disrepute" any
"persons, living or dead." 15 U. S. C. §1052(a). The
PTO found the mark to be a derogatory or offensive term for people
of Asian descent.
The Federal Circuit reversed the PTO, finding the disparagement
clause of the Lanham Act unconstitutional, and the government
appealed.
The Supreme Court affirmed the Federal Circuit, finding the
provision to be a violation of the Free Speech Clause of the First
Amendment. Judge Alito writing for the majority stated the statute
"offends a bedrock First Amendment principle: Speech may not
be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that offend."
The Supreme Court rejected the government's position that it
could regulate offensive trademarks under the government-speech
doctrine, stating it was "far-fetched" that the content
of a federal trademark registration is somehow an expression by the
government. Emphasizing that the granting of a trademark
registration does not impart any endorsement by the government,
Judge Alito concluded that "[t]rademarks are private, not
government, speech" and that any effort by the government to
control that content constituted "viewpoint
discrimination."
The Court also dismissed the government's arguments that
trademark registrations were "government subsidies" or
part of a "government program."
Turning to the issue of whether the trademark was
"commercial speech" subject to a more relaxed scrutiny,
the Court stated that it need not answer that question since the
disparagement clause could not meet the requirements of the Central Hudson case. That case held that a
restriction on speech must serve "a substantial interest"
and it must be "narrowly drawn." Having already
determined that there was no substantial interest protected by the
disparagement clause and that it was an impermissible violation of
the Free Speech Clause, the Court then noted that the statutory
provision as written was "far too broad" and went
"much further than is necessary to serve the interest
asserted."
In addition to allowing THE SLANTS mark to register, this
decision will also resolve the decades-long and still pending
disputes over
the Washington Redskins trademark registrations which had been
canceled under the same disparagement clause.
The far-reaching importance of this case cannot be overstated.
The Court continues to draw a very strict line in the sand when it
comes to the parameters of free speech. Whether Congress can,
should it choose to do so, rewrite this section of the Lanham Act
to pass constitutional scrutiny is difficult to predict. However,
given the Court's strong, simple, and straightforward language
in the opinion, such an effort would be very challenging.
The impact of this decision on the actual issuance of federal
trademark registrations will probably not be as significant as is
the scope of this opinion. Since trademarks are brand identifiers,
the owners of which use in connection with the sale or distribution
of products or services, it is very unlikely that the public will
encourage and embrace hateful and offensive trademarks which
"disparage" persons, institutions, or beliefs. Moreover,
it is unlikely that there will be a deluge of applicants eager to
spend the time, money, and effort to seek registration of hateful
and offensive trademarks that will probably not have any
significant financial value.
Finally, this decision was specifically limited to the
consideration of marks which may "disparage." The
statutory provision at issue also states that registration shall be
refused to marks which consist of or comprise "immoral"
and "scandalous" content. Challenges to these portions of
the statute are likely. We will keep you posted on any further
developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
