Democratic Attorneys General have continued their efforts to
combat the Trump administration's attempts to roll back
environmental regulations developed under the Obama administration
in two recent actions. Thirteen AGs, including Massachusetts AG
Maura Healey, sent a letter last week to Scott Pruitt, the
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, threatening
legal action if the agency takes steps to weaken or delay the
greenhouse gas emissions standards that were established in 2012
for cars and light-duty trucks for model years 2022-2025. A
coalition of states led by democratic AGs also filed a lawsuit in the District Court for the Northern
District of California against the Department of Energy on Tuesday,
alleging that the agency's failure to publish final energy
efficiency standards for five categories of appliances and
industrial equipment violates several federal laws.
The dispute regarding GHG emissions standards for light-duty
vehicles began in March when Department of Transportation Secretary
Elaine Chao and Administrator Pruitt announced that the EPA would revisit the
Midterm Evaluation process, which is required by the GHG emissions
regulations. While the EPA had issued a Final Determination of the Midterm Evaluation
on January 12 that left in place the unaltered emissions standards
for model years 2022-2025, the agency now intends to make a new Final
Determination by April 2018.
In their letter to Administrator Pruitt, the AGs responded to a
May letter from Pruitt to California Governor Jerry Brown in which
Pruitt argued that the first Midterm Evaluation process was legally
flawed. Pruitt claimed that the EPA did not allow sufficient
opportunity for public comment, did not submit a draft Technical
Assessment Report and draft decision to the Office of Management
and Budget, and acted prematurely. The AGs countered that the
evaluation was "lawful and fully supported by the record"
and that EPA concluded that "the current standards are
feasible at a reasonable cost, will achieve significant carbon
dioxide emissions reductions, and will provide significant economic
and environmental benefits to consumers." The letter stating
the signatories' intent to "vigorously pursue appropriate
legal remedies" to preserve the current emissions standards
was signed by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the
District of Columbia, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, New York, Oregon,
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the Secretary
of Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.
Many of those same attorneys general brought suit on behalf of
the people of their states claiming that the DOE is violating the
Energy Policy and Conservation Act, the Federal Register Act, and
the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to publish in the
Federal Register the energy efficiency standards for portable air
conditioners, uninterruptable power supplies, walk-in coolers and
freezers, commercial boilers, and air compressors, which the
plaintiffs allege were required to be published by March 15. The
complaint states that DOE's failure to finalize the standards
undermines their interest in, among other things, increased energy
efficiency and reduced energy use within their jurisdictions, and
protecting their populations and environments. In May, the DOE
published a final rule regarding the energy conservation
standards for ceiling fans after plaintiffs filed similar lawsuits challenging delayed energy
efficiency standards. Tuesday's suit was brought by California,
Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York,
Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and the City of New
York.
To view Foley Hoag's State AG Insights blog click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
While carrying out their responsibilities, attorneys must always take their ethical duty into account. Matters relating to intellectual property give rise to some special ethical considerations. A misstep can result in consequences that can be detrimental not only to the attorney, but to the client as well.
In this 60-minute webinar, designed exclusively for in-house counsel, you will learn how to spot ethical issues to protect yourself and your company from potentially irreversible consequences. What is the import of an oath accompanying a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office and who at the company should sign it? What are the rules of the road for investigating your adversaries? In any given circumstance, who exactly is “the client”? We will explore the answers to these and other important ethical questions to consider the next time an intellectual property issue pops up in your practice.
Please join us on Thursday, July 20 at the Westin Waltham Hotel for our quarterly New England M&A Forum, which brings the latest in market trends and recent legal developments to the New England M&A professionals' community.
While carrying out their responsibilities, attorneys must always take their ethical duty into account. Matters relating to intellectual property give rise to some special ethical considerations. A misstep can result in consequences that can be detrimental not only to the attorney, but to the client as well.
In this 60-minute webinar, designed exclusively for in-house counsel, you will learn how to spot ethical issues to protect yourself and your company from potentially irreversible consequences. What is the import of an oath accompanying a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office and who at the company should sign it? What are the rules of the road for investigating your adversaries? In any given circumstance, who exactly is “the client”? We will explore the answers to these and other important ethical questions to consider the next time an intellectual property issue pops up in your practice.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).