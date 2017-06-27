Few things get a business more fired up than a competitor
"stealing" a group of its top performers. On its face,
there's nothing wrong with "corporate
raiding"—targeting a large number of a competitor's
employees—in Tennessee or most other states. After all,
it's a free country, right? However, there are several
potential pitfalls along the way. If it's not done right, a
lawsuit could be lurking around the corner. One employer found this
out the hard way and recently got hit with a $19 million verdict in
a Nashville court.
All's fair? Maybe not
Perhaps the most important thing for the raiding company to keep
in mind is that employees often owe legal duties to their current
employer, under an employment agreement or otherwise. Therefore,
the raiding company should be extra careful that it can't be
accused of encouraging its target employees to violate their legal
duties. For instance, a target employee may be bound by a contract
that prevents him from soliciting coworkers to leave their current
employment. If the raiding company encourages the employee to help
it convince his former coworkers to join its workforce, it could be
sued for inducing the target employee to breach his nonsolicitation
agreement. That's especially dangerous in Tennessee, which has
a unique statute that allows for triple damages for inducing
someone to breach an agreement.
Even in the absence of an employment contract, employees owe
certain duties to their current employer. For instance, all
employees—and particularly officers of a company—owe a
duty of loyalty to their employer. That means employees can't
try to harm their current employer. Unlike the terms or duties set
forth in a noncompete or nonsolicitation agreement, however, the
duty of loyalty ends when the employment ends. An employee may
violate her duty of loyalty if she encourages customers or
coworkers to leave and join the raiding employer before her
employment ends. Therefore, the raiding employer should recruit
target employees directly rather than asking another target
employee to help it solicit others while she is still employed.
With or without an employment contract, employees may not take
their employer's trade secrets or other property when they
leave. If an employee shares his former employer's proprietary
information with his new employer, the new employer could be
accused of conspiring with the employee to steal the information.
In this day and age, it's relatively easy to use a computer
forensics examination to bust a former employee for foul play. When
a company loses a key employee—or a group of key
employees—you can rest assured that it will scrutinize his
exit under a microscope and try to determine if he was up to no
good.
Protect yourself
To ward off a potential lawsuit, a raiding company should
impress upon its target employees that they must have squeaky clean
hands when they transition. For instance, target employees should
be notified in writing that they're expected to comply with all
legal obligations they owe their current employer—for
example, with regard to soliciting coworkers or clients and
handling their current employer's property. They should be told
that under no circumstances can they use their current
employer's proprietary information or other property in the
performance of their duties for the new employer.
An employer that has been raided should immediately get the
techies in its IT department to conduct a computer forensics
examination. It should comb through its former employees' old
e-mails—including supposedly "deleted"
e-mails—for evidence of wrongdoing as well as figure out if
they downloaded documents to a thumb drive or some other device
before they walked out the door. If the employer has reason to
believe that foul play occurred, it should also consider sending
letters to the former employees and the raiding company demanding
that they preserve correspondence and other documents that may be
relevant in litigation and refrain from engaging in any unlawful
activity.
