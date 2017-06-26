The North American Securities Administrators Association
("NASAA")
published a study of practices and procedures used by
broker-dealers applicable to senior investors. The study
(i) included the results of a survey on the various mechanisms that
broker-dealers have in place to protect senior clients from
financial abuse, and (ii) provided guidance on how firms can
improve these procedures.
The NASAA Investment Products and Services Project Group (the
"Group") conducted the study by collecting information
from randomly selected firms regarding elder abuse procedures,
training and reporting policies.
The findings include:
94% of firms had formal processes for internally reporting
elder financial abuse;
54% of firms did not have policies that defined "senior
customers" formally;
30% of firms had "senior-specific policies and
procedures";
41% of firms provided forms on which customers could designate
their emergency contact persons; and
firms were more likely to report instances of elder abuse to
adult protective services than to law enforcement or
regulators.
NASAA asserted that firms should prioritize the
protection of senior investors. NASAA recommended that firms focus
on the following areas when considering improvements to their
existing policies: (i) improving training measures for identifying
and addressing senior-related issues, (ii) implementing clear
definitions of "seniors" and "vulnerable
adults," and (iii) developing trusted contacts for senior
investors. The list also included suggestions concerning heightened
vigilance and protective measures for senior investors.
Commentary / Steven Lofchie
Given the increasing degree of regulatory focus on this area,
and the real possibility that regulators and arbitrators may expect
firms to have "best practices" in place that go beyond
strict legal requirements, firms should develop their compliance
procedures as to the treatment of senior citizens. These procedures
need not be the same as those put forward by NASAA, but they should
reflect each firm's consideration as to what is right for its
business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
