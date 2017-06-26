Michelle K. Lee, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual
Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
(USPTO) for more than two years, submitted a letter of resignation
on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Lee was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed to the
role in March 2015. A former Google executive who advocated
strongly for women and minorities, Lee took the helm of the patent
office at a pivotal time for the technology industry.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has named USPTO Associate
Solicitor Joseph Matal to perform the functions and duties of the
Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director
of the USPTO effective June 7, 2017. Matal will continue to serve
in this role through the nomination and confirmation process of a
new Under Secretary and Director.
As an Associate Solicitor in the USPTO's Office of
Solicitor, Matal has briefed and argued appeals of patent and
trademark decisions before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit and the U.S. District Court, and assisted in the
development of legal positions taken by the U.S. Solicitor General
in patent and copyright cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Matal
recently served as acting Chief of Staff for the USPTO, and advised
former Director Lee on legislative matters.
Matal previously served as the General Counsel of the Judiciary
Committee for former Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL), and as a
Judiciary Committee Counsel to former Senator Jon Kyl (R-AZ). In
that role, Matal was the principal staff drafter and negotiator of
legislation that became the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, the
first comprehensive patent law overhaul since 1952. Matal has a
bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a law degree
from the University of California at Berkeley.
