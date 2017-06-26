After many years of heated and contentious debate, and
opposition by the Texas Medical Association and the executive
director of the Texas Medical Board, Texas has significantly
revised its telemedicine statute to permit the routine provision of
telemedicine services addressing litigation brought against the
Texas Medical Board and reflecting the changing consensus regarding
telemedicine services. Historically the Texas Medical Association
objected to physicians providing telemedicine services to a patient
the physician does not know or has not seen in person and to
physician assistants or advanced practice registered nurses being
allowed to provide telemedicine services. Under SB 1107, signed
into law on May 27, 2017 by Governor Greg Abbott, Texas physicians
and practitioners may now provide health or medical services to a
patient at a different physical location using telecommunications
or information technology.
The Texas Medical Board had required practitioners to use
"advanced telecommunications technology" that allowed the
practitioner to see and hear the patient in real time. Under the
new legislation, a practitioner must:
Use technology that provides synchronous audiovisual
interaction between the practitioner and the patient;
Use asynchronous store and forward technology including
technology that allows telephonic only interaction provided the
practitioner uses certain specified clinical information; and
Otherwise comply with the applicable standard of care.
The technology requirements are not applicable if the
practitioner has a pre-existing practitioner-patient relationship
or is providing the telemedicine service pursuant to a
call-coverage arrangement. It must, however, be noted that SB 1107
prohibits the use of telemedicine to prescribe an abortifacient or
any other drug or device that terminates a pregnancy, such as
"Plan B."
Mental health services are excluded from the telehealth
provisions. With this exception, it will be interesting to see
whether the applicable regulatory boards will afford tele-mental
health services the same flexibility provided for other telehealth
services under SB 1107.
The legislation also precludes commercial third-party payers
from rejecting telemedicine and telehealth claims solely because
the services were provided using telecommunications or information
technology. However, the reimbursement protection is inapplicable
to services provided by phone (or other audio-only technology) or
through visual-only interactions.
The Texas Medicaid program will also reimburse for services
provided through telemedicine. Prior approval for the use of
telehealth services is generally not required under the Medicaid
program.
The standard of care applicable to telehealth and telemedicine
services is the same as that which would apply in an in-person
setting.
Finally, it must be noted that the Texas Medical Board and other
regulatory bodies continue to have a great deal of discretionary
authority over regulation of telemedicine and telehealth services.
In particular, AB 1107 directs the Texas Medical Board, the Texas
Board of Nursing, the Texas Physician Assistant Board and the Texas
State Board of Pharmacy to jointly develop rules governing when and
how prescriptions can be issued in connection with a
telemedicine/telehealth service.
In addition to SB 1107, telehealth services will also be
expanded by HB 1697 which established a teleNICU services grant
program and SB 922 which assures Medicaid reimbursement for
telemedicine/telehealth services provided in educational
facilities. In addition, while still awaiting signature by Governor
Abbott, SB 1633 enhanced the availability of telepharmacy services
by authorizing remote dispensing sites in areas that are medically
underserved, areas with a medically underserved population and
areas with a health professional shortage.
