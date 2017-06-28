Because the number of unsatisfied clients who find themselves in
bankruptcy are filing malpractice lawsuits against their
pre-bankruptcy counsel is on the rise so, too, is the number of
attorneys who find themselves on the defending end of such claims.
Debtors and Trustees pursuing such claims, as well as attorneys
defending against a bankruptcy debtor’s malpractice lawsuit,
should consider the pros and cons of adjudicating these claims
through an adversary proceeding in the bankruptcy court or via a
state court action outside the bankruptcy realm. Malpractice
strategies in this context should include an evaluation of the
bankruptcy court’s subject matter jurisdiction over the
malpractice claims, and the impact of the abstention statutes. This
blog will be presented in a 3-part series to examine a bankruptcy
court’s subject matter jurisdiction in legal malpractice
actions, and the potential effect of the abstention statutes.
Bankruptcy Court subject matter
jurisdiction
District Courts, including Bankruptcy Courts, have original and
exclusive jurisdiction over all cases arising
under Title 11. 28 U.S.C. 1334(a). District Courts also
have original, but not exclusive jurisdiction over cases
arising under Title 11, or arising
in or related to cases under Title 11. 28
U.S.C. 1334(b). An objection to subject matter jurisdiction may
properly be raised at any time either by a party or by the court
sue sponte. Carlisle v. United States, 517 U.S. 416, 434, 116 S. Ct.
1460, 134 L. Ed. 2d 613 (1996). A court’s consideration of
a challenge to subject matter jurisdiction is not made on the
merits and is without a preclusive effect. Verret v. Elliot Equip. Corp., 734 F.2d 235, 238 (5th Cir.
1984). When subject matter jurisdiction is challenged the court
may consider evidence and look beyond the pleadings. Montez v. Dept. of Navy, 392 F.3d 147, 149 (5th Cir.
2004). If a court determines that it lacks subject matter
jurisdiction the court must dismiss the action.
Rule 7012(h)(3). On the other hand, even where the bankruptcy
court has jurisdiction over a proceeding, in some circumstance it
may opt to not exercise that jurisdiction.
Where a debtor’s malpractice claims stem from pre-petition
legal representation not dealing with the bankruptcy case, such
claims will typically be based on state law and have no independent
ground of Federal Jurisdiction. In other words, but for the
bankruptcy proceeding, a plaintiff’s pre-petition malpractice
claim could only be brought in state court. As such, these claims
neither arise under Title 11 nor arise
in a bankruptcy case.
Proceedings are related to bankruptcy cases if
their outcome could conceivably have any effect on the estate being
administered in bankruptcy. SeeFire Eagle, LLC v. Bischoff (In re Spillman Dev. Group,
Ltd.), 710 F.3d 299, 304 (5th Cir. 2013)(citing Bass v. Denney ( In re Bass), 171 F.3d 1016, 1022 (5th
Cir. 1996)). The Spillman court defined
“conceivable effect” as any effect that “could alter
the debtor’s rights, liabilities, options, or freedom of
action (either positively or negatively) and which in any way
impacts upon the handling and administration of the bankrupt
estate.” Id. An award in favor of a Debtor/Plaintiff
could conceivably impact the administration of the bankruptcy
estates by increasing the amount of money available for
distribution to the unsecured creditors of the bankruptcy estate.
Consequently, bankruptcy courts typically retain related
to jurisdiction over such malpractice claims, as the
adjudication of same could conceivably affect the administration of
the bankruptcy estate with additional funds. The
remedies/strategies for related to jurisdiction include
mandatory abstention under 28 U.S.C. §1334(c)(2) and
permissive abstention under 28 U.S.C. §1334(c)(1). These
abstention statues will be examined in parts 2 and 3 of this blog
series.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Among the required elements of a claim to avoid a preferential transfer under section 547(b) of the Bankruptcy Code is that, if the creditor-transferee were permitted to retain a pre-bankruptcy payment...
On April 5 and June 8, 2017, the U.S. House of Representatives passed bills (the Financial Institution Bankruptcy Act of 2017 and the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017) that would allow financial institutions...
This month's issue of Debt Dialogue addresses cases and issues of interest to investors, issuers, trustees and others, that run the gamut from structuring and issuance to bankruptcy and reorganization.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).