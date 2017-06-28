A New York state trial court has denied a motion to stay
arbitration in an action brought by plaintiffs, a private equity
firm and its affiliate, against defendants, two of plaintiffs'
former officers, despite plaintiffs' argument that the
employment and separation agreements containing the relevant
arbitration clauses were invalid.
Plaintiffs' lawsuit alleged, inter alia, that defendants
breached their fiduciary duties and committed fraud by engaging in
multiple transactions in plaintiffs' names for defendants
benefit. Defendants responded with five counterclaims and nine
affirmative defenses, including that the dispute was subject to
arbitration. In opposing arbitration, Plaintiffs relied upon a case
in which a court held that the plaintiff had "raised a
threshold issue regarding the validity of the parities'
agreement" and that "the validity of the arbitration
provision was thus an issue for the court to decide." The
court found this case inapposite, finding that defendants'
employment and separation agreements left no doubt that matters
regarding their employment would be resolved by arbitration.
Emphasizing that doubts regarding whether an arbitration clause
covers a particular dispute should be resolved in favor of
coverage, the court held that the arbitration provisions were valid
and binding, even if the rest of the employment agreements were not
valid, because plaintiffs had failed to show "that the
arbitration agreements were permeated by fraud."
Plaintiffs also challenged a portion of the arbitration
agreement stating that plaintiffs "shall pay all fees in
excess of those which would be required if the dispute was decide
in a court of law," arguing that the burden of this cost would
prevent them from pursuing their claims against defendants.
However, emphasizing that courts are loathe to interfere "with
the freedom of consenting parties in structuring their arbitration
relationship," the court found that plaintiffs had not
provided evidence showing that litigating the matter in court would
be cheaper or that they were unable to bear these costs. The court
also refused to dismiss defendants' counterclaims for
reimbursement of their legal fees and violation of a
non-disparagement clause. However, it dismissed defendants'
claim for defamation, which was based on the allegations of
plaintiffs' complaint, because such statements are absolutely
privileged, and dismissed their claim for harassment because New
York does not recognize this as an independent cause of action.
