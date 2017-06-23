The City of Los Angeles continues to move toward the adoption of
an ordinance that establishes an Affordable Housing Linkage Fee
(Ordinance). As currently proposed, the key provisions of the
Ordinance are as follows:
It applies to any new building permit or entitlement
application submitted on or after 180 days after the
Ordinance's formal adoption date. Any such application
submitted before that will not be subject to the Ordinance.
If the project does not qualify under any of the available
exemptions, the Ordinance mandates a "linkage fee" of
$5.00 per square foot for non-residential uses, $12.00 per square
foot for residential uses with 6 or more units, and $1.00 per
square foot for residential uses with 5 or less units. Note that
the applicable deductions/credits may reduce such
fees.
It provides exemptions and deductions/credits for certain
projects. In particular, no linkage fee would be required with
respect to affordable units that meet specified requirements. Also,
the first 25,000 square feet of nonresidential floor area in a
mixed-use building would be excluded from the fee obligation.
The linkage fee would be annually adjusted for inflation.
The current text of the Ordinance can be found by clicking here.
Previously, on February 23, 2017, the City Planning Commission
unanimously recommended approval of the Ordinance. Then, last
week, the Planning and Land Use Management
Committee of the City Council (PLUM) heard nearly three hours of
testimony from over 50 speakers in a packed room full of
constituents and representatives from a wide range of community and
business organizations.
After hearing the testimony, PLUM members, who include
Councilmembers Huizar, Harris-Dawson, Cedillo, Englander and Price,
requested that the Department of City Planning ("DCP")
and the Housing Community Investment Department ("HCID")
provide additional information and analysis with regard to a number
of issues and report back to PLUM. Those requests include the
following:
Provide a framework for the expenditure plan for the Housing
Impact Trust Fund created by the Ordinance.
Further analysis whether the current "one size fits
all" linkage fees for residential and nonresidential uses is
appropriate for communities with varying incomes and
demographics.
Prepare an assessment of the overall need for affordable
housing units with more numerical data and the impact of potential
cuts in federal funding.
Clarify the definition of certain terms (e.g., affordable vs.
market-rate housing).
PLUM continued consideration of the proposed linkage fee to
early August (after its July recess), at which time DCP and HCID
are expected to report back with the requested information and
analysis.
We will continue to follow the progress of the Ordinance and are
available to discuss its potential impact on your development
projects and programs.
