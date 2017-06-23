United States: More Changes To The New York Nonprofit Corporation Law Take Effect: What Nonprofits Incorporated Or Registered To Solicit Contributions Or Conduct Activity In New York Need To Know

Last Updated: June 23 2017
Article by Andrew L. Steinberg, Sharon M. Connelly, Susan E. Golden and Jeffrey S. Tenenbaum

Additional amendments to the New York Not-for-Profit Corporation Law (N-PCL) went into effect on May 27, 2017. The amendments reform and repeal provisions of nonprofit governance and oversight requirements for nonprofits incorporated in New York, most notably with regard to related party transactions, independent director requirements, board committees, and conflict of interest and whistleblower policies. Although the newly amended provisions are intended to reduce compliance burdens created by the New York Nonprofit Revitalization Act of 2013 (2013 Act), nonprofits incorporated in New York, organizations which are registered with the New York Attorney General's Charities Bureau (Attorney General) to conduct charitable solicitations or conduct activities in New York should update their corporate documents, policies, and practices in order to benefit from the new forms of flexible governance arrangements which are now permitted—and in some cases, required—as a result of these new provisions.

Highlights of the latest changes are summarized below.

Easing Related Party Transaction Provisions

Generally, a nonprofit cannot enter into any transaction, agreement, or arrangement in which a "related party" (i.e., directors, officers, "key people," and their relatives) has a financial interest, either directly or through ownership in an outside entity, unless certain procedures are followed before the time such transaction occurs. Moving forward, the rules governing related party transactions have been relaxed.

  • Committees May Approve Related Party Transactions: In addition to the board of directors itself, the amendments clarify that an authorized committee of directors may approve or ratify related party transactions.
  • New Exceptions for De Minimis, Routine, and Common Benefit Transactions: The amendments codify prior guidance from the Attorney General and exclude the following transactions from the definition of "related party transaction":

    • A transaction where the transaction itself or the related party's financial interest in the transaction is de minimis;
    • A transaction that would not customarily be reviewed by the board or boards of similar organizations in the ordinary course of business and that is available to others on the same or similar terms; and
    • A transaction that "constitutes" a benefit provided to a related party solely as a member of a class of beneficiaries that the corporation intends to benefit as part of the accomplishment of its mission, which benefit is available to all similarly situated members of the same class on the same terms.
    The above transactions, which are commonly entered into by nonprofits, will no longer require advance approval by the board or an authorized committee. As before, there is no bright-line test for measuring a de minimis transaction or financial interest; the New York Attorney General evaluates the safe harbor for de minimis transactions under a facts-and-circumstances determination that considers the size of the nonprofit's budget and assets, and the size of the transaction or interest.
  • Limited Defense for Related Party Transactions Which Were Not Properly Authorized: The amendments add ratification as a limited statutory defense that can prevent unwinding by the Attorney General of a related-party transaction that was not properly authorized. Under the 2013 Act, the N-PCL did not allow a nonprofit to approve a related party transaction after the fact, even if the transaction was fair, reasonable, and in the corporation's best interests.

    In order to invoke the defense, the board of directors or authorized board committee must ratify the transaction before the nonprofit receives any request for information by the Attorney General concerning the transaction; document the violation and basis for the ratification in writing; and adopt corrective procedures to ensure future compliance. As a result of this change, nonprofits can consider identifying and ratifying prior related party transactions that may not have obtained the proper approval initially.

    The amendments also add a defense to an action by any person or entity other than the Attorney General to enjoin, void, or rescind a related party transaction that the transaction was fair, reasonable and in the corporation's best interest at the time it was approved.
  • Replacing "Key Employee" with "Key Person": The amendments introduce the term "key person" in the place of "key employee" in order to reduce confusion about who can constitute a related party for purposes of the related party transaction approval and, as discussed below, an "independent" director. The new term "key person" clarifies that a related party can include nonemployees if the person: (i) has responsibilities, or exercises powers or influence over the corporation as a whole, similar to the powers of a director or an officer; (ii) manages the corporation or a substantial portion of the activities, assets, income, or expenses of the organization; or (iii) controls or determines a substantial portion of the corporation's capital expenditures or operating budget.

Modified Standards for Director "Independence"

Under the 2013 Act, certain oversight functions, including deliberations or voting relating to audit, conflict of interest, and whistleblower matters, were required to be administered by a committee composed solely of "independent" directors or by the "independent" members of the full board of directors. The amendments eliminate the requirement for independent directors to oversee conflict of interest and whistleblower matters. Independent directors are now required only for audit oversight purposes for nonprofits required to file an independent certified public accountant's audit report with the Attorney General – which currently include New York-incorporated nonprofits, any entity required to register with the Attorney General to conduct charitable solicitations or conduct activities in New York with annual revenue in excess of $500,000 (this threshold will increase to $750,000 as of July 1, 2017, as discussed below). Such organizations should review the profiles of their current and prospective directors and the composition of their audit committees to ensure that audit oversight functions are carried out only by the directors who qualify as independent under the new standards.

The new standards largely make it easier to qualify as an independent director, though certain persons who were viewed as independent may no longer be considered independent.

  • Key Persons Are Not Independent: The 2013 Act provided that employees of a nonprofit or its affiliates did not qualify as independent directors. The amendments expand this prohibition to include "key persons," which, as discussed above, may include nonemployees.
  • Sliding Scale to Examine Financial Interest: The 2013 Act provided that an employee of, or an individual who has a substantial financial interest in, an entity that has made payments to or received payments from the nonprofit or an affiliate cannot qualify as an independent director of the nonprofit if the payments exceeded the lesser of $25,000 or 2% of the entity's consolidated gross revenues. The amendments remove the fixed threshold. Going forward, a sliding scale will determine when payments are significant enough to affect an individual's qualification as an independent director.

    In the case of entities with consolidated gross revenue of less than $500,000, a director of a nonprofit who is a current employee of or has a substantial financial interest in such entity is still independent if payments the entity made to or received from the nonprofit in any of the last three fiscal years do not exceed the lesser of $10,000 or 2% of the entity's consolidated gross revenue. For entities making consolidated gross revenue between $500,000 and $10,000,000, the amount of the payments the entity made to or received from the nonprofit in any of the last three fiscal years may not exceed $25,000. Lastly, for entities with consolidated gross revenue of $10,000,000 or more, the amount of the payments the entity made to or received from the nonprofit in any of the last three fiscal years may not exceed $100,000.

    The intention of this change is to tailor the independence requirements to circumstances where the amounts involved are more likely to compromise the independence of the entity's employees or substantially financially interested individuals.
  • Providing Further Exceptions to "Payments": The exclusions from "payments" that could trigger disqualification as an independent director were expanded to include payments made by a nonprofit corporation at a fixed or non-negotiable rate or amounts for services received, as long as the services rendered to the nonprofit corporation are available to individual members of the public on the same terms and are not available from another source. This change allows payments for routine services (such as utilities and cable) without concern that employees of such companies cannot serve as independent directors of a nonprofit's board.

Revising Requirements for Committee Formation and Operation

Most nonprofits have a few board committees to assist in the board's ongoing oversight responsibilities, and such other work groups, task forces, or advisory committees as suit their needs at any given time. Although the amendments make it much easier to establish and define the membership of committees of the board, it adds new limitations on committee powers.

  • Establishment and Appointment of Board Committees: Prior to the amendment, the creation of a board committee and appointment of members to the committee had to be approved by a majority of the entire board. Now, except for the executive committee or a committee that serves the same function, the board can establish and appoint the membership of other committees of the board by a majority vote of the directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present. The prior requirement of a majority vote of the entire board will still apply to establishing and appointing the membership of the executive committee or its equivalent, unless the organization has thirty (30) or more directors, in which case a three-quarters (3/4) vote of those directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present will suffice.
  • Ex officio Committee Appointments: The amendments clarify that a nonprofit's bylaws may provide that directors who hold certain positions in the organization are ex officio (by virtue of their office) members of specific committees.
  • Limitations on Committee Authority: Except for certain prohibited actions, committees of the board may exercise board authority to the extent specified by the board or in the nonprofit's certificate of incorporation or bylaws. In contrast, committees of the corporation, which may include non-directors, cannot exercise any board authority. Prior to the amendments, no committee could be delegated the authority to:

    • Submit to members any action requiring members' approval;
    • Fill vacancies in the board of directors or in any committee;
    • Fix the compensation of the directors for serving on the board or any committee;
    • Amend, repeal, or adopt new bylaws; or
    • Amend or repeal any resolution of the board which by its terms is not so amendable or repealable.
    The amendments expand the list of powers which are reserved by law to the board of directors and are "non-delegable" to any committee to include that committees cannot:

    • Amend the certificate of incorporation;
    • Elect or remove officers and directors;
    • Approve a merger or plan of dissolution; or
    • Adopt a resolution recommending to the members action on the sale, lease, exchange, or other disposition of all or substantially all the assets of a corporation or, if there are no members entitled to vote, the authorization of such transaction.

Procedural Requirements for Conflict of Interest and Whistleblower Policies

  • Independent Director Oversight: As discussed above, the amendments eliminate the requirement for independent directors to oversee conflict of interest and whistleblower matters.
  • Whistleblower Recusals: In lieu of oversight by independent directors, the amendments prohibit directors who are employees from participating in board or committee deliberations concerning the administration of the whistleblower policy. Further, the amendments introduce a whistleblower recusal provision that prohibits a person who is the subject of a whistleblower complaint from attending or participating in any board or committee deliberations concerning the complaint, though the board or committee can request that the person present background information or answer questions before the board or committee begins its deliberations.

Employees as Board Chair

While the 2013 Act would have introduced an absolute prohibition on employees from serving as chair of the board (or office with similar responsibilities, however titled), as of January 1, 2017, the amendments relaxed the bar on such dual service if two-thirds (2/3) of the entire board approves the appointment and documents the basis for the approval in writing contemporaneously. A nonprofit that elects an employee as its chair should document the decision and reasons for the decision in a board resolution and/or board meeting minutes.

Raised Thresholds for Financial Reports

Similarly, although contained in existing law, all nonprofits incorporated in New York and organizations registered with the Attorney General to solicit charitable contributions or conduct activities in New York should be aware of the new thresholds for financial reports and audits, which increase on July 1, 2017:

  • Organizations with gross revenues under $250,000 will still file unaudited financial statements;
  • Organizations with gross revenues between $250,000 and $750,000 must file annual financial statements with a CPA's review report; and
  • Organizations with gross revenues over $750,000 must file annual financial statements with certified audit reports.

These filing thresholds will increase again on July 1, 2021. Organizations which are exempt from registering with the Attorney General are not subject to this filing requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams
Miles & Stockbridge
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.