On Tuesday, a federal district court in Florida issued an order
in the first known trial involving accessibility to a public
accommodation's website. Ultimately, the court found that
grocery giant Winn-Dixie violated Title III of the Americans with
Disabilities Act ("ADA") because its website was
inaccessible to a visually impaired customer. As we have
written about previously
here and
here, currently there are no binding regulations that specify
the accessibility standards for websites under Title III of the
ADA.
The court reached the verdict after conducting a two-day bench
trial. The plaintiff, a visually impaired man with cerebral
palsy, wanted to use Winn-Dixie's website to fill his
prescriptions and find coupons. Although the Eleventh Circuit
Court of Appeals has yet to decide whether a website is a public
accommodation for the purposes of the ADA, the trial court followed
precedent from other jurisdictions to conclude that
"Winn-Dixie's website is heavily integrated with, and in
many ways operates as a gateway to, Winn-Dixie's physical store
locations." For instance, the website's store
locator feature and prescription ordering service for in-store pick
up provides a connection between Winn-Dixie's website and its
physical locations, thereby making it subject to the ADA.
The plaintiff testified that nearly 90% of the tabs on
Winn-Dixie's website did not work with his screen reader
software. The website was also not fully keyboard
navigable. For that reason, Winn-Dixie violated the ADA
because "the inaccessibility of its website . . . denied
[plaintiff] the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services,
facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations that
Winn-Dixie offers to its sighted customers." The
plaintiff's website accessibility expert then opined that most
of these accessibility issues could be corrected with modifications
to the website's source code and the court found that the costs
would not be extraordinary. As a result, the court also found
that it would not be unduly burdensome for Winn-Dixie to modify its
website to comply with the ADA.
The court issued an injunction requiring Winn-Dixie to ensure
that the website conforms to the Web Content Accessibility
Guidelines ("WCAG") 2.0 criteria. WCAG 2.0 is a
set of standards published by a private group of accessibility
experts providing ways to make web content accessible for people
with disabilities. Although the guidelines have not been
adopted as a legal standard, they have been incorporated into many
consent decrees and settlement agreements, such as the DOJ's
settlement agreements Peapod, LLC and with
edX, Inc. Interestingly, the court did not specify in its
order whether the website needs to conform to the A, AA, or AAA
standards. The Court also ordered Winn-Dixie to provide
mandatory web accessibility training to all employees who develop
programs for the site, and conduct periodic accessibility tests to
ensure compliance with the ADA. The injunction will expire in
three years given "Defendant's sincere and serious intent
to make its website accessible to all." The court will
also award reasonable attorney's fees to the plaintiff.
This case illustrates that private website accessibility claims
can be viable in at least some jurisdictions even before the
Department of Justice issues updated regulations clearly defining
the scope of the ADA's coverage of websites.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).