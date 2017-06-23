On May 30, 2017, Judge William H. Pauley III, in the Southern
District of New York, ruled that rapper-singer-songwriter Drake was
permitted to use a sample of jazz artist Jimmy Smith based on the
fair use doctrine, even though Drake and his record label did not
license the publishing rights to the song. The court found that
Drake's use of the track was "transformative" because
it changed Smith's critique that jazz is the only
"real" music into a suggestion that Drake's hip-hop
music was also real.
In 2013, Drake released a track titled "Pound Cake/Paris
Morton Music 2," which includes a sample of Jimmy Smith's
spoken-word track "Jimmy Smith Rap." Smith reminisces
about "the old days," and expresses his joy and gratitude
in creating the record. The track also contains a commentary on
jazz.
Jazz is the only real music that's gonna last. All
that other bullshit is here today and gone tomorrow. But jazz was,
is and always will be.
Drake's "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2" edits
the sample of "Jimmy Smith Rap," moving and deleting
words, but does not add any words. Most significantly, "Pound
Cake" restructures Smith's critique of other genres of
music.
Only real music is gonna last, all that other bullshit
is here today and gone tomorrow.
"Pound Cake" was contained on Drake's 2013 album,
Nothing Was the Same, which was released by Cash Money
Records and Universal Republic Records. Cash Money licensed the
master recording of "Jimmy Smith Rap" but did not secure
publishing rights.
After a music publisher informed Jimmy Smith's estate about
the potential infringement, the estate sued Cash Money and others
for copyright infringement. Both parties filed motions for summary
judgment, and the court ruled that the Drake track constituted fair
use.
Courts consider the following four factors when determining fair
use:
The purpose and character of the use, including whether such
use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational
purposes.
The nature of the copyrighted work.
The amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation
to the copyrighted work as a whole.
The effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of
the copyrighted work.1
Here, the court found that the first, third and fourth factors
suggest that Drake's song constitutes fair use. Courts
generally accord the first factor the most weight. The crux of this
factor is whether the new work is merely a copy of the original
work or it adds something with a new purpose or character,
i.e., whether the new work is transformative. Here, the
court found that Drake's use was transformative. Smith talked
about jazz being the only real music and dismissed all other
genres. Judge Pauley found that Drake significantly changed this
comment to state that any genre of real music, including hip-hop,
has staying power. The court explained that because Drake's
purpose in using the track was "sharply different" from
Smith's purpose – that only "real" music would
last, not that only "jazz" would last – the work is
transformative.
The court also found that the amount of the use was reasonable
and Drake's track does not usurp any market for Smith's
track. The court declined to rule on whether the defendants
infringed the copyright. But because the court found that this use
would constitute fair use, the court was able to rule in favor of
Drake and his record label.
While most music sampling cases tend to involve short musical
passages (e.g., VMG Salsoul, LLC v. Ciccone, 824 .3d 871
(9th Cir. 2016)) or a repeated vocal syllable (e.g.,
TufAmerica, Inc. v. Warner Bros. Music Corp., 67 F. Supp. 3d
590 (S.D.N.Y. 2014)), the sample at issue here is a 35-second
sample of nothing but spoken word. As with the musical parody fair
use cases (e.g., Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc., 510
U.S. 569 (1994); Fisher v. Dees, 794 F.2d 432 (9th Cir.
1986)), the alleged infringement here primarily altered the
linguistic meaning of the original work, perhaps making it easier
for the court to find a transformative use. It is interesting to
speculate whether a 35-second sample of a purely instrumental
passage with a note or two taken out or a slightly altered drumbeat
would have been treated in the same way by a court.
Footnote
117 U.S.C. § 107.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).