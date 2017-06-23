On May 30, 2017, the New York City Council passed the "Fair
Workweek" legislative package. The five laws, described by
Mayor de Blasio as the "most progressive restaurant rights
laws in the country," will take effect in six months and,
according to proponents, will improve basic employments rights for
the 65,000 workers in the City's fast food industry and, to a
lesser extent, certain retail employees. Similar laws have been
enacted in Seattle, San Francisco and Emeryville, California.
Below is a summary of the four new laws that will apply to the
fast food industry. The laws define covered fast food
establishments as those that have a primary purpose of serving food
or drink, where patrons order and pay before eating, and that are
part of a chain with thirty or more establishments nationally.
Law 1396 requires these employers to provide fourteen days
advance notice of work schedules to employees and pay premiums to
employees when hours are changed on short notice. Depending on the
length of notice, employers must pay premiums ranging from ten to
seventy-five dollars.
Law 1388 restricts "clopenings" of fewer than eleven
hours between shifts. "Clopenings" describe back-to-back
shifts where the employee closes at the end of the first shift, and
opens at the beginning of the second shift. Employers are required
to pay the employee $100 for each clopening.
Law 1395 requires these employers to offer shifts to existing
employees before hiring new employees.
Law 1384 allows these employees to designate a portion of their
wages to a registered not-for-profit organization of their choice,
through payroll deductions. The law does not authorize these
deductions for labor organizations.
Below is a summary of the new law that will apply to the retail
industry. Covered retail employers are those with twenty or more
employees that are engaged primarily in the sale of consumer goods
at one or more stores within the city.
Law 1387 bans the practice of "on-call scheduling,"
also referred to as "call-in scheduling," which is the
practice of an employer requiring an employee to be available to
work and to contact the employer, or wait to be contacted by the
employer, to determine whether the employee must report to work.
The law also forbids canceling or scheduling shifts with less than
seventy-two hours notice unless the employee requested the time off
or voluntarily traded shifts with a coworker.
In 2015, the New York Attorney General wrote to fourteen major
retailers to inquire about their scheduling practices. Within
months, most of the companies responded by ending on-call
scheduling—a decision that has affected more than 238,000
workers nationwide. While there are no New York State laws
specifically prohibiting "on-call scheduling," bills have
been introduced that would discourage this practice. And there have
been, and will likely continue to be, class action lawsuits brought
on this issue.
Enforcement of this legislative package will fall under the
jurisdiction of the City's Office of Labor Policy &
Standards (OLPS). The OLPS was created in 2016 and placed by Mayor
de Blasio within the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs
to build on the DCA's rapid effectiveness in enforcing the 2013
NYC Paid Sick Leave Law. In its own words, OLPS "enforces key
municipal workplace laws, conducts original research, and develops
policies that are responsive to an evolving economy and issues
affecting workers in New York City, particularly people of color,
women and immigrants."
The new laws become effective November 26, 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).