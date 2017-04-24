In this action, plaintiff Sherri Roberts appealed a Montana
federal district court's order which granted her former
employer/defendant Lame Deer Public Schools' summary judgment
motion because plaintiff's procedural due process claim was
foreclosed by claim preclusion, and that even if preclusion did not
bar her claim, her claim failed on the merits because she was
accorded adequate procedural due process.
On appeal, plaintiff argued that her post-termination
arbitration hearing and the statutory limits on judicial review of
the arbitration's result violated her procedural due process
rights. The Ninth Circuit, however, noted that plaintiff could have
brought her procedural due process claim in Montana state court
where she challenged the arbitrator's decision, but instead she
chose only to attempt to vacate the arbitration decision in that
previous lawsuit. Therefore, the Ninth Circuit held that claim
preclusion bars her from litigating a claim that she could have
raised in the earlier proceeding. Further, the Ninth Circuit held
that even if plaintiff's claim was not barred by claim
preclusion, the Montana district court correctly concluded that
plaintiff was accorded adequate procedural due process. She
received a hearing before she was terminated by Lame Deer Public
School. She was able to challenge her termination in an
arbitration, as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement to
which she was a party. After losing the arbitration, she was then
permitted to challenge the arbitrator's decision in court,
which she did in Montana state court and lost. Thus, according to
the Ninth Circuit, she received more than adequate procedural due
process. The Court noted that Montana law does not give her a right
to a court hearing on the merits post-arbitration, and that
Montana's statute, limiting judicial review of arbitration
decisions, does not violate the Constitution. In fact, the Ninth
Circuit noted that the Montana statute is "in many ways
identical to its (constitutional) federal version, 9 U.S.C. §
10," which affords "an extremely limited [judicial]
review authority, a limitation that is designed to preserve due
process but not to permit unnecessary public intrusion into private
arbitration procedures." (citations omitted).
, No. 12-cv-0083 (9th Cir. Mar. 13, 2017).
