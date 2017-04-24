On April 18, 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive
order (EO), "Buy American and Hire American," which
aims to "stimulate economic growth" and "ensure the
integrity of the immigration system." Although this
action provides impetus to federal agencies to propose changes to
the U.S. immigration system, the EO itself does not present an
immediate impact to immigration programs.
Section 5 of the EO, "Ensuring the Integrity of the
Immigration System in Order to 'Hire American',"
instructs the Secretaries of State, Labor, and Homeland Security,
as well as the Attorney General, to "propose new rules and
issue new guidance" but leaves it up to the various agencies
to craft the specific policies and regulations that will be
required to give eventual shape and effect to the EO's more
general call for an overhaul of the current system. Focusing
specifically on the H-1B visa program, the EO instructs these
agencies to suggest reforms "to help ensure that H-1B visas
are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition
beneficiaries," without providing additional guidance. Despite
the lack of more concrete direction in the EO, previous statements from the administration have
indicated that preferring workers with U.S. degrees and raising
application filing fees are among the reforms being considered.
Additionally, while the "Buy American" portion of the
order provides time frames by which agencies must comply with each
directive, the "Hire American" portion does not contain
any time frames, stating instead that such reform suggestions
should be presented "as soon as practicable."
Upon announcing the EO, the president criticized the "totally random
lottery" by which H-1B visas are awarded, suggesting that this
will be a key focus of possible reforms. Significant changes to the
H-1B program, however, would likely require legislation or
regulation, and, there is, a substantial period of time between
when administrative or legislative changes are announced, and when
they are implemented (if at all). In light of this time frame,
employers can expect the current rules governing employment-based
immigration visa programs to remain in effect for at least the next
several months. Of particular note, processing of H-1B petitions
under the annual quota (i.e., the H-1B cap) will proceed
unaffected. Although some changes to immigration programs can be
expected in time, the legislative and regulatory processes should
afford employers time to assess any changes and take steps to
mitigate or eliminate potential impacts to their workforces.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
announced today that the annual H-1B quota for both the regular
65,000 visa petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 visa
petition U.S. master's degree cap has been met for Fiscal Year
(FY) 2018.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on April 17, 2017, that it had completed its annual H-1B lottery and had selected a sufficient number of H-1B petitions to meet the 65,000 petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 petition U.S. master's degree cap.
April 5, 2017 - Canadian Immigration authorities conducted the 8th round of invitations under Express Entry in 2017 and 58th overall, featuring a record lowest score of 431 and inviting 3753 applicants for permanent residence, under all programs.
In connection with the Trump Administration's desire to crack-down on its perceived misuse of the H-1B visa category, various U.S. government agencies have announced a coordinated effort in re-interpreting regulations as well as newly focused enforcement initiatives.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
