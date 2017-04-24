University Trademark Licensing Denial Goes Up In Smoke

The US Court of Appeals for the
Eighth Circuit affirmed the district court's decision that a
university licensing authority violated the First Amendment when
refusing to approve use of the university's trademarks on
t-shirts incorporating a marijuana leaf design. Gerlich et al.
v. Leath et al., Case No. 16-1518 (8th Cir., Feb. 13, 2017)
(Murphy, J).
Iowa State University (ISU) has about 36,000 students and about
800 officially recognized student organizations. One of these
student organizations, the National Organization for the Reform of
Marijuana Laws (NORML ISU), produced t-shirts and other items to
promote its cause. All student groups are required to get approval
from the ISU trademark licensing office in order to use ISU's
trademarks, and NORML ISU received such approval. NORML ISU's
t-shirts incorporated the university's trademark and a
marijuana leaf design.
In 2012, the Des Moines Register published an article
about legalization of marijuana in Iowa, featuring a photo of the
president of NORML ISU wearing the t-shirt with the
university's trademark and the marijuana leaf design. After the
article was published, ISU informed NORML ISU that approval to use
ISU's trademarks had been rescinded because the design
suggested that ISU itself supported the legalization of marijuana.
Later, ISU revised its trademark guidelines to provide that no
designs would be approved that suggested promotion of (1)
dangerous, illegal or unhealthy products, actions or behaviors, or
(2) illegal or unhealthful drugs and drug paraphernalia. Following
the revisions to the guidelines, administrators at ISU rejected two
t-shirt designs submitted by NORML ISU because of the incorporation
of the marijuana leaf design. NORML ISU filed a complaint against
four of the administrators at ISU, alleging violations of its First
Amendment rights, among other things.
The district court concluded that ISU's trademark licensing
practice discriminated against NORML ISU based on the
organization's pro-marijuana views, holding that ISU "took
action specifically directed" at NORML ISU. The ISU
administrators appealed.
On appeal, the Eighth Circuit confirmed the district court's
decision, concluding that "ISU created a limited public forum
when it made its trademarks available for student organizations to
use if they abided by certain conditions." ISU's
"rejection of NORML ISU's designs discriminated against
that group on the basis of the group's viewpoint." The
Court further held that ISU's "discriminatory motive is
evidenced by the unique scrutiny defendants imposed on NORML ISU
after the Des Moines Register article was published."
For example, NORML ISU was required to obtain approval of its
designs from the administrators before submitting the designs to
ISU's trademark licensing office. Moreover, NORML ISU is the
only student organization that had its trademark application denied
for fear that ISU would be seen as endorsing a political
cause.
