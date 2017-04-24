Mixed Results: Federal Circuit's Intervening § 101 Determination Faces PTAB Dissent

After the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit addressed
the very same issue and patent, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board
(PTAB) reached a split decision, finding the claims to be patent
eligible under § 101 despite new characterizations of the
abstract idea and new arguments from the patent owner. IBG LLC
v. Trading Techs. Int'l., Inc., Case No. CBM2015-00182
(PTAB, Feb. 28, 2017) (Plenzler, APJ) (Petravick, APJ, dissenting
in part).
The patent at issue is directed to a user interface for an
electronic trading system that allows a remote trader to view
trends for an item. The patent owner asserted this patent against
several defendants, who in turn sought covered business method
(CBM) patent reviews in America Invents Act proceedings at the
PTAB. One of the earlier cases resulted in a determination by the
PTAB that the asserted claims were directed to patent-ineligible
subject matter under § 101. On appeal of that earlier case,
the Federal Circuit reversed and issued a non-precedential decision
finding the claims patent eligible. In view of the Federal
Circuit's decision, the PTAB in the instant case allowed
further briefing on the impact the Federal Circuit's
decision.
Addressing the patent-eligibility issues in the instant case,
petitioner attempted to characterize the abstract idea differently
than the Federal Circuit articulated it. The majority, however,
found "no persuasive explanation" as to why
petitioner's alternative characterization of the abstract idea
would cause the PTAB to deviate from the Federal Circuit's
prior reasoning. Petitioner also argued that the claims were patent
ineligible because they were directed to a transitory, propagating
signal. The majority again disagreed, finding that the claim
limitation requiring a "computer readable medium having
program code recorded thereon" meant that the claims
were directed to a fixed, non-transitory medium. Thus, the majority
adopted the Federal Circuit's reasoning and determined that
petitioner failed to establish that the claims were patent
ineligible.
The dissent disagreed that the claims of the patent were
directed to patent-eligible subject matter, arguing that the
Federal Circuit's non-precedential decision should not control
the outcome of the present proceeding. According to the dissent,
the Federal Circuit has never determined whether the question of
patent-eligible subject matter is a pure question of law or a mixed
question of law and fact; if the eligibility question is based on
underlying facts, then the new evidence developed as part of the
record in the instant proceeding has the potential to control the
ultimate determination. In this case, the dissent would have found
the claims to be directed to the abstract idea of "placing an
order based on observed (plotted) market information," which
the dissent considered as nothing more than observing conventional
trading—something that could be performed mentally or with
pen and paper. In addition, because the claims lacked specific
improvements directed to how the basic claimed steps of
"selecting an order" and "sending an order"
would be accomplished, the dissent would have found that the claims
failed to provide something "significantly more" than the
abstract idea itself.
