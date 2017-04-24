The U.S. Supreme Court recently held in a recent decision in
Life Technologies Corp v. Promega Corp. that the
"supply of a single component of a multicomponent invention
for manufacture abroad does not give rise to § 271(f)(1)
liability."
35 U.S.C. Section 271(f)(1) states that it is an act of
infringement to supply from the U.S. "all or a substantial
portion of the components of a patented invention" abroad, for
combination outside of the United States in a manner that would
infringe the U.S. patent if the combination were made in the United
States.
Patentee Promega Corp. owns patents covering DNA test kits. It
accused defendant Life Technologies Corp. of patent infringement
based on its shipment of a single commodity enzyme to a facility in
the U.K. that put together the components of the DNA test kits for
import into the United States.
The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that Life
Technologies Corp. was liable for patent infringement because
shipping a single component was enough to trigger the law, as it
was a "sufficiently important" part of the invention.
But the Supreme Court (in an opinion by Justice Sotomayor)
unanimously reversed the decision.
The "substantial portion" requirement should be
interpreted as a quantitative standard and, "when as in this
case a product is made abroad and all components but a single
commodity article are supplied from abroad, this activity is
outside the scope of the statute."
The bottom line for patent holders: The supply of a single
component of a multicomponent invention for manufacture outside of
the United States does not give rise to liability under 35 U.S.C.
271(f)(1).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In Wasica Finance GmbH v. Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., No. 15-2078 (Fed. Cir. 2017), the patentee Wasica Finance discovered, among other things, the importance of using consistent terminology in the patent specification and claims.
While under attack for several years now, the patent infringement defense of laches was dealt a serious, and likely final, blow by the recent Supreme Court case of SCA Hygiene Products AB et al. v. First Quality Baby Products LLC et al.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
On April 6, 2017, the Federal Circuit reversed-in-part and affirmed-in-part the district court's judgment of infringement and summary judgment for non-infringement of The Medicines Company's ("MedCo") patents-in-suit.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).