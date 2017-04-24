Intermarket Insurance Agency, Inc. recently escaped liability to
its insured on a policy placement, winning summary judgment on the
two counts of the complaint directed to it. Intermarket
placed a business personal property policy with Travelers on behalf
of Artvale, a fabric and textile wholesaler. The policy
excluded flood and sewage backup. And when Artvale moved its
inventory to a warehouse in Passaic, New Jersey, Artvale asked
Intermarket to amend the policy with Travelers to reflect the move,
which Intermarket did. Artvale did not ask Intermarket to obtain
flood coverage.
Hurricane Irene caused flooding at the warehouse on August 27,
2001, damaging Artvale's inventory. Travelers denied the
claim, relying on certain exclusions, including flood.
Artvale sued Travelers, Intermarket, and the warehouse owner.
Artvale claimed that Intermarket was negligent in not obtaining
flood coverage for Artvale, and breached its fiduciary duty to
Artvale for the same reasons.
Justice Gerald Lebovits of the New York Supreme Court, New York
County granted Intermarket's motion for summary judgment as to
both theories.1 The Court found that Intermarket
did not breach any duty to Artvale because it obtained the coverage
requested, which did not include flood coverage, and because the
undisputed facts did not support the argument that Intermarket had
any additional duty of advisement to Artvale. The evidence of
a long-standing business relationship was not sufficient to
establish a duty of advisement. The negligence cause of
action was therefore dismissed. As to the cause of action for
breach of fiduciary duty, the Court found that normally, an
insurance agent does not owe a fiduciary duty to its insured, and
the facts of this case did not establish that a fiduciary
relationship existed. The breach of fiduciary duty cause of
action was therefore dismissed.
Footnote
1 Rick Friedman Enters., Ltd. v. Travelers Indem.
Co., 2017 NY Slip Op 30077(U) (New York Sup. Ct. January 9,
2017).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
