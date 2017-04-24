BSA| The Software Alliance (the "BSA") is an
organization that acts on behalf of software publishers to enforce
copyrights. The membership of the organization may undergo changes,
which can impact an existing software audit if a member leaves
during the course of the audit and the BSA no longer has power of
attorney to enforce the copyrights.
The BSA has lost of a few members recently, including Parametric
Technology Corporation ("PTC"), Minitab, and TechSmith
Corporation. Some publishers choose to enforce their own
copyrights, while others elect to engage competing organizations
such as the Software & Information Industry Association
("SIIA") or Software Compliance Group. Recently, the BSA
also gained new members, including DataStax, Salesforce, Splunk,
and Workday.
The changes to the BSA's membership may affect the scope of
the audit, and a company targeted by the BSA should take the
following steps to mitigate its exposure.
1. Review the publishers identified in the initial audit
letter.
The BSA's initial audit letter will identify the specific
BSA members participating in that particular audit. Although
subsequent correspondence will often request the audit include all
BSA members listed on its web site, the scope of the audit is
limited to the members identified. This is particularly important
because the BSA members must choose to participate in each audit.
Otherwise an audit target may not be able to obtain a release of
liability for potentially infringing software published by the
non-participating BSA member.
2. Check Existing License Agreements for Audit Provisions.
Once a company receives an audit request from the BSA and
confirms the BSA members identified in the initial letter are
active members of the BSA
listed on its web site, it is important to check existing
license agreements for audit rights. Some Microsoft license
agreements contain specific audit provisions specifying notice
requirements, a third-party auditor, and frequency of any software
audits. Often these provisions can supersede the BSA's requests
for those particular products. Many companies request the BSA
exclude any software that is bound by a specific audit rights
provision in an existing license agreement from the scope of the
BSA audit. This tactic often saves significant time and expense.
However, Microsoft may opt to engage in an audit directly at a
later date.
3. Obtain a release of liability for any non-compliant
software.
Some publishers are members of more than one third-party agency,
and often a company receives more than one audit request governing
the same time periods. In any event, if a company is paying to
resolve a software audit, that company should get a release for the
products in the scope of the audit.
The release of liability may be contingent on remediating any
non-compliant software within a specific timeframe outlined in the
settlement agreement. Software audits are complex, time-consuming,
and burdensome. It is helpful to seek advice from an expert to
navigate scoping and other legal issues.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
