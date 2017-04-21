United States: Reimbursement Of Prior Expenditures With Bond Proceeds-Final Reimbursement Bond Regulations

Last Updated: April 21 2017
Article by James P. Monacell

Regulations Require Declaration of Official Intent

The Internal Revenue Service has revised its regulations concerning the use of tax-exempt financing (bonds, notes and leases, referred to below generally as "bonds") to reimburse expenditures made prior to the date of the financing. Under the new regulations, the proceeds of bonds may be allocated to a prior capital expenditure for a period of time after the expenditure is made, but only if a formal declaration of reasonable intention to reimburse the expenditure with the proceeds of a borrowing (a "declaration of official intent") had been properly made within sixty (60) days after the date the expenditure was paid and certain other requirements, described below, are satisfied. Both governmental bonds and all private activity bonds are subject to these requirements. These rules significantly affect common practices and must be taken into account in planning for all future tax-exempt financings. Potential users of tax-exempt financing must be aware of the steps necessary to permit a later financing when incurring expenditures they may intend later to finance. The regulations, as summarized below, should be consulted to assure compliance.

Background

Private activity bonds for many years have largely been restricted to financing the payment or reimbursement of expenditures made after the date of an "inducement resolution" or "some other official action", but no similar regulations applied to governmental bonds. Until recently, little attention was paid to the practice of reimbursing prior expenditures through the issuance of governmental bonds. However, a potential for abuse existed because the allocation of the proceeds of bond issues to prior expenditures could remove the bond proceeds from arbitrage yield restrictions or from the requirement that excess earnings from investment of the bond proceeds be rebated. The concern existed that government units could escape these restrictions by issuing "pyramid bonds," bonds issued purportedly to "reimburse" the general fund for expenditures "as old as the pyramids." These new regulations replace the "official action" requirement for private activity bonds and impose similar requirements on governmental bonds.

Reimbursement Period

If a declaration of official intent has been made by a "small governmental issuer" (no more than $5,000,000 of governmental bonds expected to be attributed to it in the calendar year), bond proceeds may be allocated to expenditures previously made for a period of up to three (3) years after the later of the date the expenditures were made or the date when the property is placed in service or abandoned. For other issuers, including issuers of private activity bonds, bond proceeds may be allocated to expenditures previously made for a period of up to 18 months after the later of the date the expenditures were made, or when the property is placed in service or abandoned (but not later than three years after the date of the expenditure).

Application of Regulations

The reimbursement bond regulations apply to governmental bonds, bonds for Section 501(c)(3) organizations, and other private activity bonds. (For information concerning governmental bonds, notes and leases, request our Overview of Governmental Financing; for information concerning private activity and Section 501(c)(3) bonds, request our Overview of Private Activity Bond Financing and Incentives.) All bonds issued after June 30, 1993 are subject to these regulations. If an expenditure to be reimbursed was made before June 30, 1993 (August 15, 1993 for private activity bonds), certain regulations previously in effect may be complied with in lieu of these regulations.

Who Must Make Declaration of Official Intent?

In the case of governmental bonds and most private activity bonds, it is the actual issuer of the bonds that must make the declaration of official intent and meet the tests described in the regulations. In a case where a governmental authority issues bonds for facilities for use by a Section 501(c)(3) organization, however, the Section 501(c)(3) organization may make the declaration of official intent and meet those tests. As used herein, the term "bond user" means the bond issuer, except in the case of bonds issued for a Section 501(c)(3) organization, where it means the Section 501(c)(3) organization or the governmental issues. A declaration of official intent to reimburse an expenditure may be made and maintained by the bond user or anyone properly designated by the bond issuer for this purpose.

Required Content of Declaration of Official Intent

A declaration of official intent must indicate that the bond user reasonably expects to reimburse the planned expenditures with the proceeds of a debt to be incurred. The declaration of official intent must generally describe the project for which the expenditure to be reimbursed is paid, such as "school building renovation," "hospital equipment acquisition" or "highway capital improvement program," and a state the maximum principal amount of debt expected to the issued for such purposes. Instead of describing a project, a declaration of official intent may identify a fund or account from which the expenditure to be reimbursed is paid and describe the general functional purpose of the fund or account, such as "parks and recreation fund — recreational facility capital improvement program." Reasonable deviations from the description in the declaration of official intent are permitted. A reasonable deviation would include the acquisition of hospital equipment instead of a hospital building improvement program, but would not include the rehabilitation of a city office building when the declaration described highway improvements.

Exceptions for Preliminary and Unforeseeable Expenditures

No declaration of official intent is required for preliminary expenditures, such as architectural, soil testing, engineering, surveying, bond issuance and similar costs incurred prior to acquisition or construction, that do not exceed 20% of the proceeds of the bonds issued for that project. Costs of land acquisition, site preparation and similar costs are not treated as preliminary expenditures. No declaration of intent is required for costs of issuance of a bond or for other amounts not exceeding the lesser of $100,000 or 5% of an issue of bonds.

"Reasonableness" of Declarations of Official Intent

Declarations of official intent to reimburse expenditures must be "reasonable". Bond users cannot make blanket or routine declarations without a real intent to finance the specific expenditures, but for the purpose of building up reimbursable expenditures to which the proceeds of Bonds for later projects would be artificially allocated.

Anti-Abuse Rules

Anti-abuse rules are included in the regulations, and provide that a purported allocation of bond proceeds to reimburse an expenditure is ineffective if the allocation employs an abusive arbitrage device to avoid arbitrage restrictions.

Consequences of Violation

Failure to comply with the regulations results in the bond proceeds being treated as not expended and as remaining subject to arbitrage, rebate and other restrictions. Such a failure and noncompliance with such restrictions may result in the loss of tax exemption of the bonds.

Conclusions

In light of these regulations, potential bond users must take steps to consider, at or before the time any capital expenditures are made, whether such expenditures might be financed. If a reasonable declaration of intent to reimburse an expenditure is made within 60 days after the date of the expenditure, the expenditure may be reimbursed from the proceeds of a later bond issue for a limited period. Even when another source of funds may be available to recoup an expenditure, such as a grant or expected facility revenue, a declaration of intent to finance the expenditure if the source of revenue does not materialize would be appropriate. Bond users should not, however, adopt declarations of intent to finance expenditures in situations where there is no reasonable likelihood of financing the expenditures with respect to which declarations have been made. Bond users should take care that declarations meet the timing, formality and specificity requirements set forth in the regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C.
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.