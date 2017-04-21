On March 21, 2017, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
released new restrictions on electronic devices carried on
U.S.-bound direct flights from 10 airports in primarily Muslim
countries. The ban prevents passengers from carrying on board
electronic devices larger than a smartphone, including laptops and
tablets. Electronic devices larger than a smartphone may be placed
in checked luggage. The ban does not affect flights originating in
the United States that are traveling to the 10 airports.
The overseas airports affected by the electronics ban are: Queen
Alia International Airport (AMM), Cairo International Airport
(CAI), Ataturk International Airport (IST), King Abdul-Aziz
International Airport (JED), King Khalid International Airport
(RUH), Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Mohammed V Airport
(CMN), Hamad International Airport (DOH), Dubai International
Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).
What is the basis for the electronics ban?
Unlike the two previous Executive Orders issued by the Trump
administration restricting international travel from certain Muslim
countries, the electronics ban was issued directly by DHS. Citing
intelligence indicating that terrorist groups continue to target
air travel and smuggling explosives in carry-on items, the DHS has
not elaborated on more specific threats. Although exact threats
prompting the ban remain unclear, its limited application to only
10 airports and to only large electronic devices suggests it might
be a response to a particular threat. Further suggesting that this
ban is the response to a specific threat is the fact that the
United Kingdom issued a similar restriction on the same day. The
DHS has not indicated how long the ban will last, stating only that
it will remain in place "until the threat changes."
How does the legality of the electronics ban compare to that of
the recent travel bans?
Unlike the two previous travel bans, the electronics ban likely
faces clearer legal waters. Each travel ban was swiftly challenged
in court on grounds of improperly discriminating on the basis of
religion and national origin, and violating the Establishment
Clause of the Constitution. The challenges have resulted in both
orders being blocked in federal court.
As discussed above, the electronics ban appears to be a response
to a specific threat. If that is the case, the ban has at least
some rational basis as a protective national security measure; a
subject in which the courts have traditionally given wide latitude
to the government. In addition, the ban does not target a specific
religion or nationality; rather, it applies to anyone traveling
directly to the United States from the 10 affected airports. All
passengers traveling on direct flights to the United States from
the 10 airports, including American citizens, are subject to the
ban. It remains to be seen how the latest ban might fare in court,
but it appears this one is here to stay.
How should businesses and business travelers respond to the
electronics ban?
Given that the 10 airports affected by the new restriction
include major business hubs such as Dubai, business travelers
accustomed to working while traveling will certainly be affected.
Some airlines have responded by beefing up in-flight entertainment
options, while others, such as Emirates, have devised workarounds
allowing passengers to use their laptops up until boarding, at
which point they will be checked at the gate and stored with other
checked baggage.
Like any items in checked baggage, stowing electronics in
checked baggage presents risks of loss or damage to the devices and
any data stored on them. The best way to minimize this risk is, of
course, to avoid bringing the electronics on the flight at all.
Alternatively, making sure to back up devices before flying,
shutting down devices rather than putting them in sleep mode, and
wiping sensitive business information from the devices can all help
minimize the risk.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
announced today that the annual H-1B quota for both the regular
65,000 visa petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 visa
petition U.S. master's degree cap has been met for Fiscal Year
(FY) 2018.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
April 5, 2017 - Canadian Immigration authorities conducted the 8th round of invitations under Express Entry in 2017 and 58th overall, featuring a record lowest score of 431 and inviting 3753 applicants for permanent residence, under all programs.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
Quebec immigration authorities have announced they will begin accepting new applications under its highly successful Quebec Immigrant Investor Program for a limited period beginning May 29, 2017 and ending February 23, 2018.
