More Federal Legislation Aimed At Expanding Medicare Coverage Of Telehealth Services

Late last month, Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Senator Gary
Peters (D-MI) introduced Senate Bill 787, the Telehealth Innovation and
Improvement Act (Telehealth Improvement Act), which is focused on
expanding Medicare's currently limited coverage of telehealth
services and opportunities for innovation.
The Telehealth Improvement Act would require the Center for
Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test the effect of
including telehealth services in Medicare health care delivery
reform models. More specifically, the Act would require CMMI to
assess telehealth models for effectiveness, cost and quality
improvement, and if the telehealth model meets these criteria, then
the model will be covered through the Medicare program.
The Telehealth Improvement Act was originally introduced by
Senators Gardner and Peters during the 114 Congress (S. 2343) in 2015, but the legislation failed
to pass out of the Senate, and is now being reintroduced with hopes
of greater support. The Senators emphasized that expanded
reimbursement for telehealth care will benefit citizens of urban
and rural communities, and the legislation could help "reduce
costly emergency room visits, hospitalizations and
readmissions" and "incentivize the healthcare industry to
develop new technologies that could potentially reduce costs and
improve patient health."
In addition to the Telehealth Improvement Act, the Furthering
Access to Stroke Telemedicine Act (Fast Act) was introduced earlier
this year in both chambers. The Fast Act is focused on the
expansion of access to tele-stroke care and has drawn bipartisan
support.
Both the Telehealth Improvement Act and the Fast Act follow the
21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act), which was passed late last year
and specifically called out telehealth as a potential means of
delivering safe, effective, quality health care services to
Medicare beneficiaries. Congress included a "sense"
statement that communicates its desire for the development of a
telehealth coverage expansion plan that contemplates the delivery
of clinically appropriate types of services to Medicare
beneficiaries. The Cures Act requires Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid (CMS) and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission
(MedPAC) to report to the committees of jurisdiction in the House
and Senate on the current and potential uses of telehealth in the
Medicare program to assist Congress in its ongoing assessment of
Medicare coverage of telehealth services.
In light of this increased legislative activity and the change
in administration, health care providers and telehealth technology
companies should:
Continue exploring ways to tailor
their care delivery and revenue models to provide telehealth
services to this large (and growing) segment of the
population.
Consider developing or participating
in studies designed to test the efficacy and efficiency of
telemedicine programs.
Consider engaging with CMS and MedPAC
on the issues in order to provide the federal government agencies
charged with this investigation the best available industry
information.
Focus operational goals to achieve
cost and value goals that are of concern to the government.
