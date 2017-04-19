The continuing growth in native advertising is leading to
increasing regulatory scrutiny into whether consumers can
distinguish native advertisements from surrounding non-paid
content, and whether disclosures are being used effectively.
Consumer protection principles apply to native advertising, as
the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made clear in its
"Enforcement Policy Statement on Deceptively Formatted
Advertisements and Native Advertising: A Guide for
Businesses." The FTC wants consumers to understand when
content is paid for by a marketer to promote the marketer or its
products. According to the FTC, if consumers cannot distinguish
native advertising from surrounding non-commercial content,
disclosures such as "advertisement" may be necessary to
prevent consumer deception.
Complicating the matter is that marketers are seeing a more
nuanced phase of enforcement from the FTC, state attorneys general,
and the National Advertising Division of the Council of Better
Business Bureaus (NAD) that focuses not only on the existence of
disclosures, but on their quality and adequacy. It also is unclear
whether the FTC will take action against labels such as
"sponsored content" and whether marketers, agencies, or
publishers will be held responsible for such labels. Thus far, the
FTC has focused on the marketers. Although it is possible that the
FTC could take a flexible stance on disclosures such as
"sponsored content" if there were adequate evidence that
they were readily understandable and clearly identified the
content's commercial nature, unless and until that occurs,
marketers should evaluate using FTC-sanctioned labels that
specifically designate paid content as "advertising" or
"sponsored advertising content."
Emerging formats such as mobile video, augmented and virtual
reality and messaging apps present new challenges for marketers
balancing the need for compelling brand content with regulatory
compliance. Mobile video requires disclosures tailored for
smartphone-sized screens and that are visible before consumers
watch the video. Augmented and virtual reality games and apps
present unique challenges because consumers have greater control
over the content they interact with, so marketers need to work with
technology vendors to ensure that consumers are unable to bypass
disclosures. Messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger and Viber
may allow consumers to share native ads with family and friends,
but disclosures cannot be left behind and must attach to each
message.
Key Takeaways
Publishers, marketers and agencies need to develop strategies
for compliance to ensure they are one step ahead of the
regulators.
Native advertising, or content promoting an advertiser or its
products, must be distinguishable from non-commercial content.
Disclosures such as "advertising" or "sponsored
advertising content" may be necessary.
In addition to the FTC, state attorneys general and the NAD are
monitoring for deceptive native advertising practices.
To mitigate risk of an enforcement action, publishers,
marketers and agencies should adopt internal procedures to ensure
best practices including regularly reviewing marketing practices,
developing internal native advertising policies, and updating
website disclosures to help to ensure compliance in this rapidly
changing area.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).