On March 28, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the District of
Salt Lake City granted the SEC's request for a preliminary
injunction in SEC v. Traffic Monsoon, LLC. The
SEC's complaint was brought in connection with Traffic
Monsoon's operation as a web traffic exchange, in which it sold
several different products designed to deliver "clicks"
or "visits" to the websites of its customers, which the
SEC alleged violated Exchange Act Section 10(b) and Rule
10b-5. In its argument against the SEC's request for a
preliminary injunction, Traffic Monsoon relied on Morrison v.
Nat'l Australia Bank Ltd. to assert that Exchange Act
Sections 10(b) and Section 17 do not authorize a U.S. district
court to enjoin activity related to foreign transactions, claiming
that approximately 90% of Traffic Monsoon's customers purchased
products over the internet while located outside the United
States. In Morrison, the Supreme Court replaced the
longstanding "conduct and effects test" with the
"transactional test," holding that Section 10(b) and Rule
10b-5 could be applied only in connection with the purchase or sale
of a security listed on an American stock exchange and the purchase
or sale of any other security in the United States.
In Traffic Monsoon, the defendants claimed that
notwithstanding the passage of Section 929P(b) of the Dodd-Frank
Act, which reinstated the conduct and effects test that had been
repudiated in Morrison, the SEC lacked jurisdiction in
Traffic Monsoon in accordance with Morrison's
transactional test. Section 929P(b) clarified, among other
things, that U.S. district courts have jurisdiction over Exchange
Act Section 10(b) and Section 17(a) actions brought by the SEC if
the conduct and effects test has been satisfied. However, the
Traffic Monsoon court disagreed with the defendants'
claim, holding that the legal context in which Section 929P(b) was
drafted, legislative history and express purpose of Section 929P(b)
all point to a congressional intent that Section 10(b) and Section
17(a) should be applied to extraterritorial transactions to the
extent that the conduct and effects test can be satisfied.
Using the conducts and effects test, the Traffic Monsoon
court found that the SEC had jurisdiction to bring an injunction
against the defendants, given that Traffic Monsoon was conceived
and created in the United States, along with the promotion of its
products. This decision is notable because it represents the
first time that a U.S. district court has affirmatively held that
Section 929P(b) supersedes Morrison. More
importantly, it functions as a warning to issuers that their
foreign activities may nevertheless be subject to liability under
U.S. securities laws, even if other U.S. district courts have
continued to use Morrison's transactional test.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
