On April 7, 2017, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
announced that it would use its preexisting authority under 14
C.F.R. § 99.7 to "address national security concerns
about unauthorized drone operations over 133 military
facilities." The new restrictions seek to keep unauthorized
drone operators from flying in, near, or over military facilities.
Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in civil and
criminal penalties. Generally speaking, drone operators are
required to adhere to a plethora of airspace restrictions when
flying near populated areas and/or airports. The FAA's recent
announcement effectively extends these rules to the airspace near
these 133 military facilities. In the new restrictions, the FAA and
the Department of Defense (DOD) have agreed to restrict drone
flights up to 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of these 133
facilities. To see the actual affected areas, the FAA and DOD have
created this interactive map for operators to consult.
Though it may not be a surprise that the FAA and DOD are
interested in keeping the United States' military facilities
secure, it is a bit surprising (and perhaps concerning) that the
FAA is only now addressing drone operations near military
facilities. One would think that such regulations and restrictions
would have been a high priority for both the FAA and the DOD once
drone operations became ubiquitous in today's drone-centric
culture.
In any event, these restrictions, which go into effect on April
14, 2017, are notable as they represent the first set of airspace
restrictions that apply specifically, and solely, to drones. Given
that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has yet to prosecute a
criminal action against a non-compliant drone operator, it seems as
if national security may be the context in which a case rises to
the level of DOJ concern. We will continue to watch whether the
FAA's "culture of compliance" renders these
restrictions inconsequential, or whether this set of restrictions
(finally) forces the DOJ to address this new subset of
aviators.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
