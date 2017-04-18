Fresh off the presses we bring to you the latest and greatest
version of our beloved Cal-Peculiarities: How
California Employment Law is Different, your
California employment law roadmap. It is created to help private
employers who do business in California steer through the nuances
of California employment law. In the 2017 Edition, we continue to
highlight recent court decisions and legislative developments.
Don't get caught in the driver's seat without it!
The book is available in a convenient, searchable eBook format.
Click here to order your copy today!
We also invite you to join us for a webinar on
Wednesday, April 19, 2017! Seyfarth attorneys
Dana Peterson, Kerry Friedrichs, and Jonathan Brophy, will discuss the growing list
of legal developments—judicial as well as
legislative—that should concern executives, managers, general
counsel, and human resources professionals with employees in
California, including laws related to:
The Amended California Fair Pay
Act
Immigration
Legal Marijuana
The Gig Economy and Independent Contractors
Local Paid Sick Leave Explosion
California Employment Discrimination Law (including
new employee protections)
California Wage-Hour Peculiarities
There is no cost to attend this program, however, registration
is required. Please
click here to register! The webinar will be offered at the
following times:
1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern
12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mountain
10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pacific
On behalf of your Cal-Pecs team, thank you for your
continued interest in the blog.
