I have just returned from a visit to meet my new nephew. He is
adorable; see for yourself:
Over the past few days, as I spent time with my sister and her
husband, I realized that new parenthood opens the door to a whole
new world of brands, and that brands marketing to new parents have
some advantages and disadvantages in building up goodwill with new
consumers.
Apparently, hospitals give out sample packs of formula, as do
pediatricians. But which formula a parent starts using first might
matter a lot in terms of purchases over the long term because
healthcare providers caution that switching brands may cause
discomfort for babies. It seems hospitals understand that, and
therefore may implement a policy of alternating the brands they
give out to avoid the appearance of endorsement. But whichever
brand a parent starts with is likely to be the brand the parent
continues to use.
What an advantage! Being the first to market is one thing. Being
the first in a consumer's household is another. And in the case
of newborn products, that may be the deciding factor for brand
loyalty if there is a risk in switching brands.
The fact that healthcare providers use certain branded products
in the course of providing services also carries an implicit
message to patients, however unintended. For a new parent
unfamiliar with the various manufacturers of products for newborns,
the brands encountered in the hospital or a doctor's office can
influence later purchasing decisions. Facing a store shelf full of
products, a new parent could easily decide to select the brand
encountered at the hospital either because of a perceived
endorsement or simple familiarity.
Manufacturers of baby and new parent products have a distinct
advantage over competitors if they can convince healthcare
providers to use their products. That sends a message to new
parents of trustworthiness and may incline them to purchase other
products bearing that brand when they otherwise have no basis for
selecting one product over another. The advantage increases for
certain products if they can convince healthcare providers to give
away free samples of the product. That alone might be enough to
capture the 'loyalty' of a new parent if switching brands
might disrupt the baby's peace or development. Of course, the
flip side of that is that manufacturers of certain baby products
may have an especially difficult time convincing a new parent to
try a different brand of a product that seems to be working well.
Competitors in every industry have to put in the time, money,
creativity, and other resources necessary to build the goodwill in
their brands with consumers. Each industry will also have its
unique opportunities that might give brand owners an extra
advantage in building a consumer base. It is up to each brand owner
to identify those opportunities and make the most of them.
