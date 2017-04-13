April 1: Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
("OCC") revisions to remove certain outdated or otherwise
unnecessary provisions.
April 1: OCC final rule to prohibit national banks and federal
savings associations from dealing or investing in industrial or
commercial metals.
April 1: FDIC final rule to facilitate prompt payment of
FDIC-insured deposits when large insured depository institutions
fail.
April 1: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System final
rule to implement public disclosure requirements for the liquidity
coverage ratio rule.
April 3: FERC Reliability Standard BAL-002-2
("Disturbance Control Standard – Contingency Reserve for
Recovery from a Balancing Contingency Event"), which was
submitted by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.
The standard is intended to ensure that balancing authorities and
reserve-sharing groups balance resources, and demand and return
their Area Control Error to defined values following a Reportable
Balancing Contingency Event.
April 3: FINRA amendments to require most parties to use the
FINRA Office of Dispute Resolution Party Portal to submit documents
and view arbitration case information.
April 3: FINRA final rule to adopt a new, consolidated rule
governing accounts opened or established by associated persons at
firms other than the firm at which they are employed.
April 14: FINRA final rule set for firms that meet the
definition of "capital acquisition broker" and that elect
to be governed under this rule set.
Comment Deadlines
April 4: FINRA proposal that would modify the date of Appendix
B website data publication pursuant to the Regulation NMS Plan to
Implement a Tick Size Pilot Program.
April 5: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposal that
would delay the October 1, 2017 effective date of the rule
governing Prepaid Accounts under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act
("
Regulation E"), and the Truth in Lending Act ("
Regulation Z"), by six months until April 1, 2018.
April 10: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
("FERC") proposal that would require each regional
transmission organization and independent system operator currently
allocating the costs of real-time uplift because of deviations to
allocate such real-time uplift costs only to those market
participants whose transactions are reasonably expected to have
caused the real-time uplift costs.
April 10: FERC proposal that would approve Reliability Standard PRC-012-2 ("Remedial
Action Schemes"), which was submitted by the North American
Electric Reliability Corporation. The purpose of proposed
Reliability Standard PRC-012-2 is to ensure that remedial action
schemes do not introduce unintentional or unacceptable reliability
risks to the bulk electric system.
Compliance Deadlines
April 3: FINRA annual audit report filing deadline for the
period ending on January 31, 2017.
April 11: SEC final amendments to establish enhanced standards
for the operation and governance of those clearing agencies
registered with the SEC that meet the definition of "covered
clearing agency."
For general information about the Cabinet, please contact Steven
Lofchie.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Corporate Council of the Corporation Law Section of the Delaware State Bar Association released groundbreaking draft legislation proposing to amend several sections of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).