The Securities and Exchange Commission has amended Rule 15c6-1
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in order to shorten the
standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer securities
transactions from three business days after the trade date to two
business days after the trade date. The SEC indicates that it
expects shortening the standard securities settlement cycle to
enhance efficiency and reduce the risks that arise from the value
and number of unsettled securities transactions prior to the
completion of settlement, including credit, market and liquidity
risk that market participants face, which in turn could reduce
systemic risk in the U.S. securities markets. Currently, the
standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer securities
transactions is three business days, known as T+3. The amendment to
the rule shortens the settlement cycle to two business days, or
T+2.
The newly adopted amendment prohibits a broker-dealer from
entering into a contract for the purchase or sale of a security
that provides for payment of funds and delivery of securities later
than two business days after the trade date, unless otherwise
expressly agreed to by the parties at the time of the
transaction.
Background
The SEC originally adopted Exchange Act Rule 15c6-1 in 1993 to
establish a standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer
securities transactions (subject to the exceptions provided in the
rule ˗ which remain unchanged ˗ such as for contracts
related to exempted securities, government securities, municipal
securities, commercial paper, bankers' acceptances or
commercial bills), effectively shortening the settlement cycle for
such securities transactions from the then-prevailing
five-business-day period to three business days after the trade
date (T+3). At the time it adopted the rule in 1993, the SEC cited
a number of reasons for standardizing and shortening the settlement
cycle, which included reducing credit and market risk exposure
related to unsettled trades, reducing liquidity risk among
derivatives and cash markets, encouraging greater efficiency in the
clearance and settlement process, and reducing systemic risk for
the U.S. markets. The SEC believes that shortening the standard
settlement cycle to T+2 will result in a further reduction of
credit, market and liquidity risk and, as a result, a reduction in
systemic risk for U.S. market participants.
In 2016, the SEC proposed amending Rule 15c6-1 in order to
shorten the standard settlement cycle from T+3 to T+2. At
that time, it noted that, since it adopted Rule 15c6-1 in 1993, not
only have the financial markets expanded and evolved significantly,
but also the 2008 financial crisis had taken place. Shortening the
standard settlement cycle is also consistent with the broader focus
by the SEC – in part resulting from the financial crisis
– on enhancing the resilience and efficiency of the national
clearance and settlement system and the role that certain
systemically important financial market utilities, particularly
central counterparties (so-called FMUs and CCPs), play in
concentrating and managing risk. The SEC also noted the significant
technological developments in the industry since it first mandated
T+3 settlement in 1993, which it believed would help to facilitate
shortening of the settlement cycle.
The amendment to Rule 15c6-1, as adopted, prohibits a broker or
dealer from entering into a securities contract that settles later
than the second business day after the date of the contract unless
expressly agreed upon by both parties at the time of the
transaction, subject, as in the current version of the rule, to
certain exceptions. The amended rule does not affect the current
ability in most firm commitment underwritten transactions to use a
T+3 or, if priced after 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, a T+4
settlement cycle; nor does it affect the ability of the parties to
any particular transaction to agree expressly to a settlement cycle
that is longer than T+2.
Compliance Date
The SEC has established September 5, 2017 as the compliance date
for the changes to Rule 15c6-1. The SEC stated that it
believes this compliance date provides sufficient time for
broker-dealers, clearing agencies, self-regulatory organizations
and other market participants, including retail investors, to plan
for, implement and promulgate new rules and test changes to
systems, operations, policies and procedures in order to move to a
standard T+2 settlement cycle.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Corporate Council of the Corporation Law Section of the Delaware State Bar Association released groundbreaking draft legislation proposing to amend several sections of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).