Immigration Fact and Fiction for the U.S. Employer: All Those Announcements About H-1B's – Is the Program Really Being Restructured?

Timed to coincide with the date when thousands upon thousands of
H-1B petitions, subject to the quota cap limitation are filed with
Service Centers of United States Citizenship and Immigration
Services, various government entities, talking tough, made
announcements describing changes in how H-1B petitions would be
handled.
USCIS posted a notice "Combating Fraud and Abuse of
the H-1B Visa Program" instructing the public on what
to look for as "H-1B Fraud and Abuse Indicators" and how
to report suspected H-1B fraud or abuse. Examples of fraud
listed were H-1B worker not being paid the wage certified and
disparities between the working conditions and wages of H-1B
workers and other workers.
The Justice Department issued a release cautioning
"employers seeking H-1B visas not to discriminate against U.S.
workers" or its Civil Rights Division unit Immigrant and
Employee Rights (IER) would be ready to enforce and penalize any
violations.
USCIS advised that it would adjust its site visit program to
target types of businesses and employment scenarios more likely to
generate abuse of the system.
The US Department of Labor announced that it would
"rigorously use all of its existing authority to initiate
investigations of H-1B program violators," "consider
changes to the Labor Condition Application for future application
cycles" and engage stakeholders in a discussion of possible
future improvements.
Perhaps, most significant, especially for all those thousands of
H-1B petitions just filed this past Monday, on April 3, is a Policy
Memorandum published March 31, and distributed over the weekend and
on Monday, April 3rd, after all of those H-1 Cap petitions were
already on their way to the Service Centers for processing.
Ostensibly rescinding a 2000 Memorandum that nobody remembered,
this Policy Memorandum entitled Rescission of the December 22,
2000 "Guidance Memo on H-1B Computer-Related
Position" announced that since one might work as an
entry level computer programmer without a four-year degree, an
entry-level computer programmer position would not generally
qualify as a position in a specialty occupation eligible for H-1B
classification, and a petitioner must provide other evidence to
establish that the particular position is one in a specialty
occupation.
This announcement made after all of this year's H-1 Cap
petitions were already filed signals the likelihood that there will
be challenges and requests for evidence issued for petitions filed
for entry level computer programmers.
Implicit in this Memo was the possibility that other entry level
H-1B petitions in different professional areas might be
challenged.
So, putting together all of these initiatives, do we see a major
change or restructuring in the H-1B program? Absolutely not!
The regulations and the structure of the H-1B program remain the
same. The criteria for approval remain the same. And of
course, the statutory underpinning of the H-1B program remains the
same.
What we do see is, that the Department of Homeland Security, the
Department of Labor, and the Department of Justice are signaling
that initiatives that are already in place, will be pursued and
pursued more aggressively.
It has been the case for some time that the Immigrant and
Employee Rights Section of the Department of Justice pursues cases
of discrimination against United States workers, and it has also
been the case that you could report fraud and abuse of the H-1B
program to USCIS. Even the attack on entry level computer
programmer positions is not new, as it has already been the case
for the last several years, that such petitions were not
automatically approved.
At the end of the day, the only tangible change, which is
strictly internal, is the refocusing of site visit resources to
target areas of potential abuse.
The message is, that there is a new sheriff in town and this
sheriff is tough, and even if the changes are not very substantial,
the message has been delivered, and I think it is safe to say that
employers have noticed, and it may have a significant impact on
their behavior.
There is a certain irony to the fact that the announcement is
made just when all these H-1 cap petitions are being filed, as it
is too late in the game to make any changes to modify the behavior
of employers at least for this year. But, looking forward, it is
certainly the best time to generate these initiatives if your
objective is to be noticed and to deliver a message when everybody
is thinking about, looking at, and talking about H-1 petitions.
