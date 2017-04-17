Last September, the SEC proposed rules that would shorten the
standard settlement period for securities transactions from three
business days (T+3) to two business days (T+2). As predicted, the
rules have now been finalized in short order
and without controversy.
Background
This is the latest, though probably not the last, step in the
evolution of trade settlements. Trades actually settled on a T+5
cycle until 1993, when the adoption of Rule 15c6-1 mandated T+3 in
an effort to reduce credit risk (the risk that the credit quality
of one party to the transaction will deteriorate) and market risk
(risk that the value of traded securities will change between trade
execution and settlement).
Since then, the settlement cycle has been stuck on three
business days despite dramatic advances in technology, multiple
industry-driven recommendations to shorten the cycle and the
adoption of a shorter settlement cycle in almost every other
significant non-U.S. trading market. For example, T+2 (or less)
already exists in most European markets, the U.K, Israel, Saudi
Arabia and China, while others markets, like Australia, New
Zealand, Japan and Canada, are expected to adopt T+2 in the near
future.
The SEC actually considered T+1 and T+0 settlement cycles in its
deliberations, but rejected them as requiring more extensive
changes to technology and post-trade processes that would delay the
benefits of moving to a T+2 cycle. Nevertheless, it would be
reasonable to expect movement toward shorter trade settlements in
the U.S. in the future.
The amended rule
Exchange Act Rule 15c6-1(a) has been amended to prohibit a
broker-dealer from entering into a contract for the purchase or
sale of a security (subject to certain exceptions) that provides
for payment of funds and delivery of securities later than two
business days after the trade date (known as "T"), unless
otherwise expressly agreed to by the parties at the time of the
transaction.
The T+2 requirement generally will apply to the same securities
transactions currently covered by the T+3 settlement period. The
T+2 will not apply to certain specified categories of securities,
including, for example, exempted, government and municipal
securities.
Effective date
The shift from T+3 to T+2 will be effective on September 5,
2017, which the SEC noted was sufficient time to plan for,
implement and test changes to the various systems, policies and
procedures necessary for an orderly transition. One commenter on
the proposed rules also helpfully noted that September
5th effectiveness has the advantage of letting everyone
work through the Labor Day weekend to deal with last-minute
bugs.
Impact on securities offerings
Rule 15c6-1 continues to expressly allow the company and the
managing underwriter in a firm commitment underwriting for cash to
agree to a settlement period other than T+2, if they prefer. For
that reason, underwriters will, no doubt, continue their practice
of asking management to confirm its desire to settle the offering
within two business days, rather than some other date. (Management
may be surprised by this question if it does not realize there is a
choice.)
The issue is further complicated by the Rule 15c6-1 requirement
for a T+3 settlement cycle for firm commitment underwritings that
are priced after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. So, for example, an
underwritten offering that prices at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday
would settle on Thursday (rather than Wednesday) unless otherwise
expressly agreed by the company and the managing underwriter
(typically reflected in the underwriting agreement).
To avoid last-minute confusion, or worse, it is important to
always expressly confirm everyone's agreement on the answer to
two questions:
What is the settlement period?
Which day is "T"?
Questions for the staff
The SEC wisely anticipated that the amended rules may generate a
lot of questions as traders and companies prepare for the new
settlement cycle. Therefore, it has established a separate email
address for submitting inquires to the staff: T2settlement@sec.gov.
This Client Alert is intended to inform readers of recent
developments in the field of securities law. It should not be
considered as providing conclusive answers to specific legal
problems.
