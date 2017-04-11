In deciding whether California's overtime laws apply to
non-resident employees who spend full days or weeks working in the
state, the California Supreme Court has previously held the
state's labor code applies to overtime work "performed in
California." By focusing on the location of the work
performed, the Supreme Court signaled the state's strong
interest in enforcing its overtime laws for work performed within
its borders without regard to either party's residence as
controlling factors.
However, a federal court in the state just issued a new decision
addressing this same question in March 2017 – will this case
change the standard, or does it simply refine existing law? Read on
to find the answer...
Background Decisions
The last California Supreme Court pronouncement on this issue
came in the 2011 case of Sullivan v. Oracle Corp. There,
the court decided that Oracle, a California-based employer, needed
to apply California overtime law for work performed within the
state. The court cited to a prior decision from 1996, Tidewater
Marine Western, Inc. v. Bradshaw, that reasoned an employee is
deemed to be a wage earner of California, and thus entitled to its
protections, if "the employee resides in California, receives
pay in California, and works exclusively, or principally, in
California." This standard would suggest a multi-factor test,
looking to factors such as residency, in determining the ultimate
answer.
Notably, the court said it was not prepared to answer the
question whether businesses based outside of California could be
liable for work occasionally performed in California by
non-resident employees, although it noted "the Legislature may
not have intended" such a situation to be regulated by
California's overtime laws. But the court cautioned that it
also was not prepared to hold that California's wage orders
necessarily applied to "all employment in California,
and never to employment outside California." This
hedging analysis did little to provide clear guidelines for
employers wanting to know when they are subject to California law
for work performed in California, as our state generally imposes
stricter requirements than other state or federal laws.
Nonetheless, many subsequent federal decisions interpreting
California's ruling in Sullivan found that the
location of the work performed was, in fact,
"determinative" to whether California's wage and hour
laws would apply if the work was performed principally in
California. If the work was performed principally in other states,
the wage and hour laws of California would not apply, even if
some work was performed in the state.
Could Recent Federal Case Upset The Apple Cart?
Fast-forward to March 2017. At least one federal court has now
questioned the location-of-work test as a controlling factor. In
Vidrio v. United Airlines, Inc., decided on March 15,
2017, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of
California considered a multi-factor approach. This test calls for
a determination based on where the employer maintains its business
headquarters, where the employee resides, as well as where the work
is performed.
In making its ruling, the federal court noted the two different
approaches to the jurisdictional question. The case involved a
lawsuit filed by flight attendants challenging their pay
statements; the judge applied both tests before ruling in favor of
the employer.
The court said it was undisputed that class members spent more
than 80 percent of their working time outside of California, and
that the employer's headquarters was in Chicago with
substantial administrative operations in Houston. Citing these
facts, the court ruled in favor of United, also noting class
members were not principally working in California and United's
operations in California made up less than 20 percent of its
overall business. The court made clear that the same
jurisdictional limits applied without regard to whether the
controversy involved pay statements or underlying "wage and
hour statutes and regulations to which it relates."
Conclusion: What's Next?
Reading between the lines, it does not appear that federal
courts interpreting Sullivan have been willing to
altogether abandon the multi-factor test in favor of a
location-of-work test. However, last month's decision in
Vidrio makes clear that it still remains a significant
factor in the analysis, contrary to the vague and hedging ruling of
Sullivan.
Employers should seek legal counsel on a case-by-case basis with
regard to whether California law will apply to work performed by
any employees who happen to do work in California.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
