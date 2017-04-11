The Supreme Court in Expressions Hair Design et al. v.
Schneiderman held that New York's law prohibiting credit
card surcharging (General Business Law §5 18) regulates
speech, and on Wednesday asked the Second Circuit to determine
whether a New York law limiting retailers ability to post their
credit card transaction pricing scheme survives First Amendment
scrutiny. The Court limited its review of New York General Business
Law §518's constitutionality under the First Amendment to
the specific situation of dual pricing asserted by petitioner
merchants. In the end, the Court unanimously decided the
preliminary issue that §518 regulates speech rather than
conduct and kicked the constitutionality determination back to the
Second Circuit.
Section 518 provides that "[n]o seller in any sales
transaction may impose a surcharge on a holder who elects to use a
credit card in lieu of payment by cash, check, or similar
means." The Second Circuit decided that §518 regulated
the conduct of imposing a surcharge and not speech. Under that
analysis, the Second Circuit did not reach the First Amendment
speech question.
In reversing the Second Circuit, the Supreme Court found that
§518 blocked petitioner merchants from posting that they add a
surcharge to customers who pay with credit cards, but did not block
the merchants from posting the credit card price as the sticker
price and giving a 'discount' to those who pay with cash.
Based on those findings, the Court reasoned that §518 does not
regulate conduct - "the amount that a store could
collect" - but instead regulates speech - "how the
sellers may communicate their prices."
While the Court held that §518 regulates speech it did not
opine on the First Amendment question. Because the Second Circuit
never reached the First Amendment question, the Supreme Court could
not review a decision. Therefore, the Court kicked the First
Amendment question to the Second Circuit consistent with the
decision that §518 regulates speech.
As an as-applied challenge specific to whether the statute
unconstitutionally limits merchants asserted practice, a ruling in
favor of the merchants would not necessarily strike down the law
but merely limit its scope, thereby carving out the merchant's
asserted pricing model. It is unclear at this time what teeth
§518 would have with such a limitation or how an adverse
ruling would affect its overall enforceability.
Justice Sotomayor, in a concurring opinion, highlighted the
ambiguity in the law and the Court's "quarter-loaf
outcome" in the decision. She suggested that the Second
Circuit request the New York state appeals court to certify the
actual definition and scope of the law before coming to its
decision. The ambiguity in the law which led to the quarter-loaf
outcome could be removed with a clear understanding of the law
which is left to the New York courts.
In addition to New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut,
Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma and Texas also
prohibit credit card surcharging. While the Supreme
Court's decision in Expressions Hair Design does not
directly impact the "no-surcharge" laws in those states,
the ruling provides additional support to merchants and retailers
seeking to invalidate those laws.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
