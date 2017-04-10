European Commissioner of Competition Margrethe Vestager made
news when she announced that the European Commission had launched a
new IT system enabling individuals to anonymously report cartel
activity. In parallel, several EU Member States have–in
recent weeks–highlighted the role of individual informants in
their own enforcement efforts. Taken together, these developments
show that the stakes of effective and meaningful antitrust
compliance continue to rise, as individuals have more avenues to
report anticompetitive conduct.
Speaking in Berlin on March 16, 2017, Commissioner Vestager
stated, "We've discovered a lot of cartels thanks to
leniency programs [...] But we don't just rely on leniency. We
pay attention to other methods as well. And that includes
encouraging individuals to come forward, when their conscience is
troubled by the information that they have about a cartel.
That's why we recently launched a new IT system to help people
tell us anonymously about cartels. The system means that we can
communicate both ways with them without risking their anonymity
while we gather information."
Commissioner Vestager noted that the European Commission's
new system is modelled on a system implemented by the German
Federal Cartel Office (FCO) in 2012. Notably, the FCO itself
published a brochure in late February 2017 titled "
Effective Cartel Enforcement" highlighting, among other
things, the success of its whistleblowing program. The FCO noted
that its system is accessible from its website and "guarantees
the anonymity of informers while still allowing for continual
reciprocal communication with the investigative staff [at the FCO]
via a secure electronic mailbox." Between June 2012 and
December 2016, the FCO reports receiving 1,420 tips, "some of
which" have led to proceedings resulting in fines.
Germany, however, is not the only EU Member State to shine a
light on individual informants in recent weeks.
On 20 March 2017, the UK Competition and Markets Authority
initiated an advertising campaign aimed at encouraging individuals
to report cartel activity. This initiative is called "
Cracking Down on Cartels" and it offers a reward of GDP
100,000 and a promise of anonymity. While the program is not itself
new, this appears to be the first time it has been the subject of
an advertising campaign.
Speaking at the American Bar Association Antitrust Spring
Meeting (March 29-31, 2017), a senior official from the Danish
Competition Authority
stated that it uses the same type of software as the new
European Commission system and encourages individual reports of
anticompetitive conduct. Reportedly, around 10 percent of reports
result in some form of investigation.
At the same conference, a senior official from the Spanish
Markets and Competition Commission
stated that it, too, had initiated investigations based on
individual informants. Overall, since Spain's corporate
whistleblower program was launched in 2008, 94 cases have been
initiated.
The recent initiatives by the European Commission and several
Member States to highlight and encourage individual informants of
cartel activity provide a strong and timely reminder about the
importance of antitrust compliance. Companies should ensure that
personnel have a meaningful understanding of the relevant antitrust
laws and their consequences throughout the organisation, together
with means to ensure compliance. As efforts are made by competition
authorities to promote–and even reward–individual
informants, companies should likewise take stock of their own
compliance efforts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).