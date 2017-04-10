On March 29, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a New York
law restricting the way merchants may communicate prices to their
customers regulates speech and, thus, is subject to review under
the First Amendment. Specifically, the Court held that New York
General Business Law § 518 ("Section 518") should
not be viewed as regulating prices, which is permissible regulation
of conduct, because Section 518 does not require merchants to sell
products or services at any particular price. Rather, the Court
held that Section 518 places restrictions on the manner in which
merchants may communicate prices to customers, which amounts to
regulation of speech. The unanimous decision, penned by Chief
Justice Roberts, overturned the ruling by the Court of Appeals for
the Second Circuit in Expressions Hair Design v.
Schneiderman and remanded the case for the Second Circuit
to decide whether the law violates the First Amendment. Following
the decision, questions remain about the meaning of Section 518 and
the standard for determining the permissibility of speech
regulation under the First Amendment.
SECTION 518'S MEANING
According to the Court, Section 518 restricts the signage
merchants may display and other communications to customers by
prohibiting merchants from displaying a single price for a given
item and then adding a surcharge for the use of a credit card.
Under the law, merchants may communicate that there are different
prices depending on the form of payment by displaying a single
price for an item and providing a discount for customers that pay
in cash. In contrast, plaintiff Expressions Hair Design displayed
different prices for customers paying with cash and customers
paying with credit. The Court, in a footnote, suggested that the
Court of Appeals may need to analyze whether Section 518 permits
such a "two-sticker" pricing scheme in order to determine
whether Section 518 is constitutional —a question that the
Court of Appeals stated was "far from clear" in its
now-vacated decision in this case.
Justice Breyer also opined in a concurrence that Section
518's operation is unclear, and its interpretation is a matter
of state law. Justice Sotomayor's concurring opinion, joined by
Justice Alito, noted that the Court of Appeals for the Second
Circuit should certify the case to the New York Court of Appeals to
clarify the nature of the obligations the statute imposes, stating
that the opinion of the Court "addresses only one part of one
half" of the First Amendment challenge to Section 518.
PERMISSIBILITY OF SPEECH REGULATION
Although this case is notable for its holding that restrictions
on pricing disclosures constitute the regulation of speech in the
credit card surcharge context, the Court did not decide whether
these restrictions actually violate the First Amendment. The Court
of Appeals had not reached the First Amendment issue because it
concluded that, in the single-sticker pricing context, Section 518
did not regulate speech, and, in the two-sticker context, the
analysis "turn[ed] on an unsettled question of state
law." The Supreme Court stated that it declined to answer
questions of first instance.
Without providing any guidance regarding the standard of review
under the First Amendment, the Court remanded to the Court of
Appeals to analyze whether Section 518 is a permissible speech
regulation. Justice Breyer's concurrence noted that such an
analysis should differ depending on whether the speech regulated by
Section 518 affects an interest that the First Amendment affects.
That is, courts should use greater care in scrutinizing any
regulation of speech that "negatively affects the processes
through which political discourse or public opinion is formed or
expressed" than they should in analyzing "purely factual
and uncontroversial information." Justice Breyer notes that
Section 518 appears to be "an ordinary piece of commercial
legislation subject to 'rational basis' review," but
that it may make sense "to interpret the statute as working
like" an expired section of the Truth in Lending Act after
which Section 518 was modeled, and thus to use a deferential form
of review, per Zauderer v. Office of Disciplinary Counsel of
Supreme Court of Ohio, 471 U. S. 626, 651 (1985).
Once the Second Circuit takes up the case again, it is likely to
ask for briefing on the First Amendment issue. We will continue to
follow this case and other developments relevant to credit card
pricing disclosures.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
