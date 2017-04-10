Authored by Gillian Smith.
On March 31, 2017, 28 Delegated Regulations supplementing the Markets In Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID II") (2014/65/Eu) and the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (Regulation 600/2014) ("MiFIR") were published in the OJ, together with a Delegated Directive supplementing the MiFID. The Delegated Regulations will enter into force 20 days after their publication in the OJ (that is, April 20, 2017). They will apply from January 3, 2018, with the exception of certain provisions in Delegated Regulations 2017/567, 2017/571, 2017/581, 2017/583, 2017/587, 2017/588 and 2017/590.
The Delegated Regulations are:
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/565 of April 25, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to organizational requirements and operating conditions for investment firms and defined terms for the purposes of that Directive;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/566 of May 18, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to regulatory technical standards ("RTS") for the ratio of unexecuted orders to transactions in order to prevent disorderly trading conditions;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/567 of May 18, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to definitions, transparency, portfolio compression and supervisory measures on product intervention and positions;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/568 of May 24, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the admission of financial instruments to trading on regulated markets;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/569 of May 24, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the suspension and removal of financial instruments from trading;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/570 of May 26, 2016, supplementing MiFID II on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS for the determination of a material market in terms of liquidity in relation to notifications of a temporary halt in trading;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/571 of June 2, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS on the authorization, organizational requirements and the publication of transactions for data reporting services providers;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/572 of June 2, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS on the specification of the offering of pre- and post-trade data and the level of disaggregation of data;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/573 of June 6, 2016, supplementing MiFID II on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS on requirements to ensure fair and nondiscriminatory co‑location services and fee structures;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/574 of June 7, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the level of accuracy of business clocks;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/575 of June 8, 2016, supplementing MiFID II on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS concerning the data to be published by execution venues on the quality of execution of transactions;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/576 of June 8, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the annual publication by investment firms of information on the identity of execution venues and on the quality of execution;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/577 of June 13, 2016, supplementing MiFIR on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS on the volume cap mechanism and the provision of information for the purposes of transparency and other calculations;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/578 of June 13, 2016, supplementing MiFID II on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS specifying the requirements on market making agreements and schemes;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/579 of June 13, 2016, supplementing MiFIR on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS on the direct, substantial and foreseeable effect of derivative contracts within the Union and the prevention of the evasion of rules and obligations;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/580 of June 24, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS for the maintenance of relevant data relating to orders in financial instruments;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/581 of June 24, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS on clearing access in respect of trading venues and central counterparties;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/582 of June 29, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS specifying the obligation to clear derivatives traded on regulated markets and timing of acceptance for clearing;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/583 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFIR on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS on transparency requirements for trading venues and investment firms in respect of bonds, structured finance products, emission allowances and derivatives;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/584 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS specifying organizational requirements of trading venues;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/585 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS for the data standards and formats for financial instrument reference data and technical measures in relation to arrangements to be made by ESMA and competent authorities;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/586 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the exchange of information between competent authorities when cooperating in supervisory activities, on-the-spot verifications, and investigations;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/587 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFIR on markets in financial instruments with regard to RTS on transparency requirements for trading venues and investment firms in respect of shares, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds, certificates and other similar financial instruments and on transaction execution obligations in respect of certain shares on a trading venue or by a systematic internalizer;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/588 of July 14, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS on the tick size regime for shares, depositary receipts, and exchange-traded funds;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/589 of July 19, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS specifying the organizational requirements of investment firms engaged in algorithmic trading;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/590 of July 28, 2016, supplementing MiFIR with regard to RTS for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities;
- Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/591 of December 1, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the application of position limits to commodity derivatives; and
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/592 of December 1, 2016, supplementing MiFID II with regard to RTS for the criteria to establish when an activity is considered to be ancillary to the main business.
