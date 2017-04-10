On March 30, 2017, Judge J. Paul Oetken granted Defendants
Wells Fargo Securities LLC (“Wells
Fargo“), f/k/a Wachovia Capital Markets
LLC (“Wachovia“), and
Fortis Securities LLC’s motion for summary
judgment, dismissing the remaining causes of action and closing the
case in LBBW Luxemburg S.A. v. Wells Fargo Securities
LLC in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York.
In a prior motion to dismiss order in 2014, the Court granted in
part Defendants’ motion to dismiss, “keeping
alive” only one theory of liability brought by LBBW. That
remaining theory was that Wachovia’s internal valuation
markdown of the Grand Avenue II
(“GAII“) CDO Preference Shares, for
which Defendants had served as some of the initial purchasers, on
the same day it issued those shares allegedly signaled
Wachovia’s potential misrepresentation or omission to
purchasers of other GAII’s securities. Plaintiffs argued this
markdown supported a plausible inference that Wachovia knowingly
misrepresented the value of CDO shares and constituted
circumstantial evidence of conscious misbehavior.
In its ruling, the Court held that LBBW failed to show that it
conveyed its right to sue to another German entity, Landesbank,
when the two companies merged in 2014, and therefore failed to
establish standing.
Judge Oetken also found that LBBW failed to overcome the motion
for summary judgment on the merits. The Court found that
LBBW’s single surviving theory of liability was unsupported
by the record, as discovery in the case had not produced evidence
to connect the markdown to any secretly held view by Wells Fargo
that GAII’s portfolio of assets was in trouble.
The Court also rejected the fraud claims brought against
Defendants, finding that LBBW failed to point to specific evidence
as to a misrepresentation or material omission on Defendants’
part based on the single surviving theory. Judge Oetken also
dismissed constructive fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims
against Defendants, concluding again that there was a lack of
evidence to support any misrepresentation, an essential element of
both claims. Finally, the Court found that LBBW’s breach of
contract claim, which alleged that Defendants agreed to notify it
of any material changes to the CDO’s capital structure, must
fail, as the “evidence establishes beyond genuine dispute
that the internal markdown on the Preference Shares was not related
to any change in Wachovia’s view of GAII’s underlying
portfolio of assets.”
In addition to granting Defendants’ motion for summary
judgment, Judge Oetken also denied LBBW’s motion to
supplement the summary judgment record as untimely; LBBW’s
motion to strike certain of Defendants’ arguments; and
LBBW’s motion for adverse inference sanctions. Opinion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
One of the regulatory pillars of the EMIR is the requirement for parties to collateralize the marked-to-market exposure in over-the-counter derivatives transactions that are not cleared by a central clearing system.
Overseas Shipping Group ("Overseas") recently sued its former attorneys, a prominent New York-based law firm, for legal malpractice in drafting credit agreements that resulted in the company incurring an estimated $463 million in tax liability.
Since late last year, many banks in California, New York and Pennsylvania have received demand letters from two law firms that claim the websites of those banks violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Media reports have recently focused on the Needs to Improve Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells Fargo) by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).