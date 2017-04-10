On March 29, 2017, Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr., of the United
States District Court for the Southern District of New York granted
Defendant GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, Inc.'s
("GreenPoint") motion for summary
judgment, dismissing all causes of action against it as time-barred
and terminating the case in Lehman XS Trust et al. v.
GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, Inc.
Plaintiff Trustee U.S. Bank National Association, on behalf of
the Lehman XS Trust, Series 2006-GP2
("GP2"), Lehman XS Trust, Series
2006-GP3 ("GP3"), and
Lehman XS Trust, Series 2006-GP4
("GP4") (collectively, the
"Trusts"), and Freddie Mac
Conservator Federal Housing Finance Agency (collectively,
"Plaintiffs") brought consolidated
claims against GreenPoint regarding GP2, GP3, and GP4. Plaintiffs
alleged breach of contract and indemnification claims for specific
performance and damages arising out of GreenPoint's alleged
breach of certain representations and warranties.
Citing N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 214(3), the Court first found that
Plaintiffs' breach of contract claims under the
mortgage loan purchase agreements
("MLPA") for all three Trusts were
time-barred under New York state's six-year statute of
limitations for breach of contract actions. The Trusts'
respective MLPAs required GreenPoint to cure or repurchase the
defective loans in the event that any of the mortgage loans
breached these representations and warranties. The closing dates
for the Trusts were as follows: GP2 on May 15, 2006; GP3 on June
15, 2006; and GP4 on July 17, 2006. FHFA filed summons with notice
for GP2 on May 30, 2012; for GP3 on June 29, 2012; and for GP4 on
July 30, 2012.
Judge Carter then rejected Plaintiffs' indemnification
claims arising out of GreenPoint's alleged breaches of
representations and warranties. Plaintiffs sought indemnification
for its losses, costs, fees, and expenses arising out of and
related to the breaches of GreenPoint's representations and
warranties. Since Plaintiffs did not face liability to a third
party as a result of the alleged breaches, the Court held that
Plaintiffs' indemnification cause of action was "more
appropriately characterized as one to recover losses incurred by
breach of contract" and therefore also barred by the statute
of limitations.
Finally, the Court dismissed as time-barred Plaintiffs'
newly alleged causes of action for breach of GreenPoint's
representations and warranties made in the Trusts'
Indemnification Agreements, which provide for indemnity to the
Trusts and other entities for claims arising out of breaches of the
representations and warranties made in the information provided by
or on behalf of GreenPoint for inclusion in the Prospectus
Supplements. Opinion.
