On February 23 2017 the US prudential regulators –
including the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency and the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCOs) – alongside the European Supervisory
Authorities (ESAs) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued
guidance as to the March 1 2017 implementation of variation margin
requirements on uncleared swaps.1 The guidance indicates
how the respective supervisory authorities and regulators will
approach compliance with the variation margin requirements.
The US prudential regulators expect priority to be given to
compliance efforts by covered entities based on the size of and
risk inherent in the credit and market risk exposures presented by
each counterparty. In particular, compliance as of March 1 should
be achieved with respect to those counterparties that present
significant exposures. Firms must make good faith efforts to comply
as soon as possible for other counterparties, but no later than
September 1 2017.
Footnotes
1 The US regulators' statement is
available here,
the IOSCOs' statement is available here,
the ESAs' statement is available here
and the FCA's statement is available here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
One of the regulatory pillars of the EMIR is the requirement for parties to collateralize the marked-to-market exposure in over-the-counter derivatives transactions that are not cleared by a central clearing system.
Overseas Shipping Group ("Overseas") recently sued its former attorneys, a prominent New York-based law firm, for legal malpractice in drafting credit agreements that resulted in the company incurring an estimated $463 million in tax liability.
Since late last year, many banks in California, New York and Pennsylvania have received demand letters from two law firms that claim the websites of those banks violate Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Media reports have recently focused on the Needs to Improve Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells Fargo) by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).