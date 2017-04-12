In 2016 and now in early 2017, state legislatures and regulatory
boards continue to enact laws and rules setting telemedicine
practice standards. Such standards generally include clarifying the
definition of telemedicine as well as providing standards related
to prescribing in an online setting, patient informed consent,
treatment of medical records generated during a telemedicine
encounter, and confidentiality. A recent
survey conducted by the Federation of State Medical Boards
(FSMB) found that telemedicine standards are the number one
priority for state medical boards going into 2017.
Unlike prior years where state legislatures would enact general
telemedicine practice standards and allow state medical or other
regulatory boards to issue detailed standards, in 2016 and early
2017, we have observed an unprecedented number of state
legislatures enacting detailed telemedicine statutes. For example,
state legislatures have passed laws establishing detailed
telemedicine standards in Alaska,
Arkansas, Indiana,
Louisiana,
Michigan, Missouri,
South Carolina, and
West Virginia. Many of these states boards of medicine either
had no standards governing telemedicine or fairly restrictive
standards. By passing such laws, the state legislatures have put
pressure on state boards of medicine to either issue new rules or
amend existing rules to comply with these newly passed telemedicine
standards. This is an important development and signals that state
lawmakers are prepared to embrace telemedicine as a safe and
cost-effective way to provide medical services to patients, even if
state regulatory boards are not.
Nowhere has the struggle between state lawmakers and boards of
medicine on telemedicine standards been more evident than in Texas.
Earlier this month, Texas lawmakers introduced a bill (
S.B. 1107) that would enable clinicians in the state to use
telemedicine to establish a physician-patient relationship. The
bill specifically eliminates the requirement that physicians
conduct a face-to-face meeting with a patient before using
telemedicine for certain services, such as issuing a prescription.
The bill would allow physicians to establish a relationship with a
new patient through a virtual visit involving an audio-video
telecommunications platform or through a combination of
store-and-forward technology and a phone call if the physician has
had prior access to the patient's medical records. The proposed
legislation is in response to the 2015 Texas Medical Board
emergency
proposed rule. Under the proposed rule, physicians must perform
a face-to-face or in-person physical examination of a patient prior
to issuing a prescription or risk sanctions for unprofessional
conduct. The proposed rule drew
sharp criticism from telemedicine providers and, since April
2015, the Medical Board has been embroiled
in a lawsuit with Teladoc, a Dallas-based telehealth provider that
does a majority of its business via phone. Both sides have asked
for and received a
stay in the litigation until April in hopes that new
legislation will solve the dispute.
The fact that state legislatures and regulatory boards are
issuing detailed telemedicine standards is good news for the
telemedicine industry. Detailed standards decrease the uncertainty
of state laws in this area and pave the way for providers to tailor
their telemedicine programs to fit within state laws. As providers
and consumers continue to use technology to provide and receive
health care, state lawmakers will almost certainly continue to
adopt and amend state laws with an eye towards decreasing
telemedicine barriers.
